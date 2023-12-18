Jessica Chastain Reminds Us Black Works for Any Occassion With Three Monochromatic Looks

Jessica Chastain stuck to the classics sporting three monochromatic black ensembles for a busy Friday evening in New York City.

NBC Universal

The Zero Dark Thirty actor put a sparkling twist on a business casual outfit for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jessica looked chic in a short sleeve blazer dress that featured a deep v-neck and sequin embellishments in a triangle formation on the lapel. She wore her LBD over the perfect layering piece: a transparent black long sleeve that featured the same shimmery sequins all over it. She finished off the look with transparent black tights and black pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and continued the glimmer with glittery eyeshadow, a glossy pink lip, and a fresh pearly manicure. Jessica let her iconic fiery red tresses bring color to the look, styling them in waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

Jessica spoke about her friendship with Taylor Swift on the show, telling Jimmy the two met in 2011 at the Met Ball while Jessica was going through a breakup.

“The next day, I had an email from iTunes that said ‘Taylor Swift,’ and I just thought it was a Taylor Swift album,” Jessica said. “She had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me. Isn’t that the sweetest thing?”

Jessica attended Taylor's Eras Tour show in Mexico City in August.

Jessica traded Rockefeller Center for the 92NY but kept an all-black ‘fit for a Conversation with Joe Neumaier the same night. For the occasion, she wore a ribbed short sleeve trench dress, which featured a deep v-neck, flowy cape, and belt cinched at the waist. She paired the elegant piece with matching flowy pants and slack stilettos.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Jessica with the Q&A host about her new movie Memory alongside co-star Peter Sarsgaard and director Michel Franco. She plays social worker Silvia in the drama/documentary, which releases in select theaters on December 2.

GOTHAM - Getty Images

For one last fabulous black getup, Jessica let loose in a short sleeve dress shirt that featured decorative satin pockets, gold buttons, and a plunging neckline—which exposed a hint of Jessica's lacy black bra. She paired the sexy-sophisticated top with loose pants and the same black pumps. The star smiled for the cameras while shading her eyes with dramatic cat eye shades.

