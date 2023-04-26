The under-eye patches Jessica Alba uses are on sale for less than $1 per treatment at Amazon

In case you haven't noticed: It's time for a spring refresh! While to some, that means giving the house a deep-clean, to others, that means indulging in a little self-care. Of course, we like a good at-home spa treatment, but we love it when those treatments have youthful side effects. You know what we mean; the kind that celebs have in their beauty arsenals — like the Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks that Jessica Alba uses. Right now, you can get 24 sets for just $15 with the on-page coupon, down from $29 — that's less than $1 per treatment!

The Dark Angel star takes her beauty routine pretty seriously — enough that she has her own cosmetics company called Honest Beauty. So when she posted this adorable video of a spa day with her girls, we took note that she used Grace & Stella patches alongside her own products.

These patches use plant-based collagen, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate skin underneath your eyes. They also have a cooling effect to brighten tired eyes which can give you a more youthful appearance.

Amazon shoppers love these patches to de-puff — they've garnered nearly 6,000 five-star ratings and come in seven different formulas to target different issues, but dark circles are a main one.

Nearly 6,000 shoppers give these Jessica Alba-approved patches a perfect five-star rating. (Photo: Amazon/Getty)

"This is an amazing product!" gushed a five-star fan. "I used to have dark circles under my eyes and now they have completely gone, making me look more than 10 years younger."

"These reduce the puffiness under my eyes somewhat and help me look more awake on camera," shared a rave reviewer. "If you notice that your under-eyes look more tired on your Zoom calls, these will help."

If you've tried other, inferior under-eye patches, you may appreciate that Amazon shoppers say Grace & Stella's don't slide off your face.

"They really brighten my eyes and seem to stick to my face," wrote a five-star fan. "I am actually able to do some things around the house without them slipping down. I also love that they are individually wrapped because it makes it easy to pack them for travel and put a few different places, or give some to a friend."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

