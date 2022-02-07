Jessica Alba, 40, wishes she started therapy earlier in life: 'It feels so much better now'
Jessica Alba has certainly seen it all. After her breakthrough role in Dark Angel made her a bonafide star, the actress and entrepreneur branched out into the business world, launching the Honest Company, a nontoxic-household goods company, currently worth around $550 million. Now, at 40, Alba looks back on her life with a matured sense of compassion.