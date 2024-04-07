Jersey walking festival gives chance to explore island on foot

People are being encouraged to explore Jersey on foot during a four-day festival.

The National Trust for Jersey's Walking Through Spring Festival offers 30 guided walks spanning trust sites across the island.

It begins on Wednesday with a sunrise walk at St Catherine's and ends on Sunday with a walk in the St Ouen's Bay area at sunset.

The walks are free as the festival is sponsored by a government grant.

The walking festival offers nature trails, forest therapy, foraging and historical walks.

Donna Le Marrec, from the trust, said: "We're very fortunate to have many wonderful sites in our care and what better way to enjoy them, but on a walking festival?"

A programme of events is available on the trust's website.

