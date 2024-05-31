Jersey sweet corn, vine tomatoes on schedule for summer picnics

HARRISON TWP. — Thinking about Jersey sweet corn for the table? Maybe a Jersey vine tomato for a complement?

Keep thinking about it. It will take about three more weeks, late June, under the sun for both of them to ripen enough for sale.

Visalli’s Farm Market, on Route 322 in front of the family farm, is keeping Georgia corn and New Jersey greenhouse tomatoes stocked in the meantime. His farm’s own tomatoes are good sized but still solid green.

Michael Visalli examines a row of still-green tomatoes on the family farm at 140 Swedesboro Road (Route 322) in Harrison Township. Visalli said they will ripe to pick in late June for sale at the farm's roadside market. PHOTO: May 29, 2024

“If you ask just about any farmer, they’ll tell you, ‘Hopefully, by the 4th of July for corn,’” Visalli said. “They’ll hope they have it in by the 4th of July. I find, in my experience, that a lot of farmers are just a bit pessimistic. It pretty much always comes in before July.”

Flowers outside Visalli's Farm Market and inside - strawberries, wine, preserves and other off-the-farm goods. Manager Michael Visalli (center) talks Wednesday with a customer, watched by Manager Ginny Iannello (center) and Jordan Fiordaliso at the register. PHOTO: May 29, 20224.

New Jersey has three varieties of corn - yellow, white, and bicolor. Weather allowing, the fields will produce through early October.

Meanwhile, Jersey strawberries are plentiful – but don’t dawdle.

To find markets near you, access https://findjerseyfresh.com/JerseyFresh/chefamandafreitagPage/corn.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey 36 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

