Jersey students' art inspired by Jerram sculpture on show

An art show by some of Jersey's school children opens on Thursday.

The exhibition celebrates art created by students in the Making Art in Partnership with Schools (MAPS) project last autumn.

The project involved eight local artists working with pupils aged between five and 18 in 20 schools.

It will be on display between 10:00 GMT and 16:00 GMT daily at ArtHouse Jersey at the Greve de Lecq Barracks until 21 April.

Students visited the Floating Earth sculpture by Luke Jerram and took part in workshops on the themes it highlighted, including patterns in nature, reflections, perspective, space, waste and life on earth.

This experience encouraged the school children to consider key art concepts such as scale, perspective, form, colour and materials.

ArtHouse Jersey education officer Anna Shipley said: "Nurturing the development of young people from primary school level has a long term impact on the value and importance we place on art in society and on developing a happy, healthy and culturally engaged island community."

Cross-curricular links were made and the workshops were adapted into resources shared with all the local schools.

MAPS is a training and educational programme developed with artists and teachers to enhance the delivery and provision for art in schools.

The project is in its third year and has reached more than 1,000 students.

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.