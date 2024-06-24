Jersey Shore youngsters become charity fundraising powerhouses

Savannah Porter and Cameron Lord

Savannah Porter is 15 years old and lives in Rumson. Cameron Lord is 10 years old and lives in Jackson.

These two kids have one extraordinary thing in common: Earlier this month, they raised big money for good causes.

Savannah, who has Tourette syndrome, organized an awareness walk in Rumson that generated $10,820 for the New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome.

Cameron, instead of having a birthday party, held a gift auction that brought in $3,650 for the Ocean County Animal Facilities shelter in Jackson.

Their good works are reminders that you can make a difference at just about any age. Here are their stories.

A 'very meaningful' walk

Savannah Porter (center) hands out sunglasses during the Tourette syndrome awareness walk she organized in Rumson.

Savannah was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome (a neurological disorder that causes repetitive movements or sounds) at age 7 after some tics — moving her neck from side to side and grinding her teeth — caused her discomfort. In school, she would repeat things people said, sometimes causing backlash from classmates and teachers.

In 2020 Savannah connected with the nonprofit New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome (NJCTS), which provides support through doctor referrals, education and training. In 2022 she became a “youth advocate” for NJCTS and began making presentations about Tourette syndrome to elementary school students.

“The No. 1 takeaway is you have to be open to somebody with differences, especially in the classroom,” said Savannah, who is headed into her junior year at Rumson-Fair Haven High School. “You have to make kids feel like it’s no big deal. Because when kids don’t understand, they judge. When they do understand, it’s easier to accept.”

NJCTS is based in Somerset County, and each year holds a fundraising walk there. Savannah decided to organize a local version in Rumson. On June 1, 60 people participated and donations more than doubled her goal of $5,000.

“I was absolutely floored with the amount of money she was able to raise,” said Lisa Augliera, youth development coordinator for NJCTS.

At the end of the walk, some parents of younger kids with Tourette syndrome approached Savannah and asked if she could serve as a mentor to their children.

“That was very meaningful to me,” Savannah said.

She plans to make the walk an annual event.

“Savannah is smart and she’s driven,” Augliera said. “It took her a few years to be comfortable with her diagnosis, but she talks about how it’s important for people to know what TS is, so other kids aren’t misunderstood. So for a 15-year-old to go out and be so public about a very personal part of her life is just absolutely incredible.”

'I love dogs and cats'

At age 6, Cameron Lord made a special request for a Christmas gift. He always liked animals; his family has two dogs.

“He asked if Santa could bring him stuff he could donate to shelters: cat litter, blankets and dog food,” mom Kaitlyn Lord said.

Santa complied, and Cameron donated the goods to Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey. After that, he made similar requests each year for his birthday. But this year, ahead of his 11th birthday on June 27, Cameron hatched a bigger idea.

“He asked if he could do a fundraiser instead of a birthday party,” Kaitlyn Lord said.

So with mom as his driver, Cameron made pitches to local businesses, asking for gift items for an auction.

“We ended up with over 55 baskets of gifts,” Kaitlyn Lord said. “I can’t even begin to describe the outpouring.”

The Jackson chapter of the Knights of Columbus donated its hall for the auction.

“We never, ever expected it to get this big,” Kaitlyn Lord said. “We still don’t have the words to explain what we’ve experienced through this. It’s been amazing.”

Cameron’s donation to the Ocean County Animal Facilities shelter in Jackson is intended to cover adoption fees ($55 for cats, $60 for dogs) with the goal of inspiring more people to adopt.

“Cameron is such a remarkable and special boy to give his birthday money to the shelter,” said Cristen Luciano, who is shelter supervisor of Ocean County Animal Facilities. “He was a little shy when we first met, but when Cameron saw the shelter dogs his face just lit up and you can see the compassion he has for these pets. His generosity is certainly going to make many of these pets and future adopters very happy.”

Cameron is pleasantly surprised his idea garnered so much support.

“Since I love dogs and cats, I just wanted to do that for them,” he said. “People were super happy and excited to contribute to this.”

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

