Jersey Shore boat cruise is the hidden gem you been looking for

New Jersey is known for its beaches and boardwalks, but the Garden State also has lakes and rivers that offer activities for the whole family.

Writers from onlyinyourstate.com, a travel and culture website, say River Lady Cruises is the Best Nighttime Cruise attraction in New Jersey.

The River Lady is a 150 passenger, old-school riverboat that operates with a paddlewheel and is based out of Toms River.

River Lady Cruises has six different types of cruises and offers guest two and half hours of scenic, tranquil views of Toms River and Barnegat Bay while dining. The sunset dinner cruise is offered three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Jersey Shore day cruises: Your guide to scenic adventures and delicious meals

Here is why River Lady Cruises is the best nighttime cruise in New Jersey, according to onlyinyourstate.com:

"Soon after setting off, you'll sit down for a delicious dinner. You can have it in the stately dining room or, in good weather, on the beautiful deck with a view of the sunset. The meal includes bread, salad, dessert, and your choice of one of six entrees. Once dinner is over, the sun will be going down and the colors over the Toms River are amazing. You'll get a look at the peaceful night sky before heading back to dock, full of delicious food and amazing memories of NJ's best river cruise."

