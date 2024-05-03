This Jersey Shore beach ranks among 25 best beaches in the U.S.

Ready to find your perfect beach destination?

One of the many beaches along the Jersey Shore was included in travelandleisure.com list of best beaches.

The travel media website named 25 Best Beaches in the USA and Asbury Park beach made the cut.

To define the perfect beach, the website compiled a diverse criteria for different people that incorporated great public transportation and accessible parking; quality of the sand, boardwalk, activities; relaxation, surfing waves and beaches that cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand.

Here's why Asbury Park beach made the list:

This Jersey Shore destination has everything you want out of a Northeastern summer spot — a little bit historic charm, a little bit rock 'n' roll. The lively, clean, white-sand paradise stretches a mile along Atlantic coast, where sunbathing, swimming, surfing, fishing, are popular activities here. It's backed by a historic boardwalk bustling with restaurants, interesting shops, a splash park, miniature golf courses and the very popular Silverball Retro Arcade.

More: Here's the ultimate beach guide for your summer days at the Jersey Shore

25 best beaches in the US

Alabama: Gulf Shores Public Beach

California: Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea

California: Coronado Beach, San Diego

California: Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe

California: Santa Monica Beach

Connecticut: Ocean Beach Park, New London

Colorado: Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park

Florida: Clearwater Beach

Georgia: North Beach, Tybee Island

Hawaii: Carlsmith Beach, Hilo

Hawaii: Poipu Beach, Kauai

Illinois: Oak Street Beach, Chicago

Maryland: Ocean City

Massachusetts: Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester

Michigan: Grand Haven State Park

Minnesota: Park Point Beach, Duluth

North Carolina: Wrightsville Beach

New Jersey: Asbury Park Beach

New York: Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn

New York: Rockaway Beach, Queens

Oregon: Harris Beach

South Carolina: Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head

Vermont: Crystal Lake State Park, Baron

Washington: Glass Beach, Port Townsend

Washington: Alki Beach, Seattle

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Travel + Leisure reveals 25 Best Beaches in the USA (one's in NJ)