This Jersey Shore beach ranks among 25 best beaches in the U.S.

Tamara Walker, Asbury Park Press
·2 min read

Ready to find your perfect beach destination?

One of the many beaches along the Jersey Shore was included in travelandleisure.com list of best beaches.

The travel media website named 25 Best Beaches in the USA and Asbury Park beach made the cut.

To define the perfect beach, the website compiled a diverse criteria for different people that incorporated great public transportation and accessible parking; quality of the sand, boardwalk, activities; relaxation, surfing waves and beaches that cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand.

Here's why Asbury Park beach made the list:

This Jersey Shore destination has everything you want out of a Northeastern summer spot — a little bit historic charm, a little bit rock 'n' roll. The lively, clean, white-sand paradise stretches a mile along Atlantic coast, where sunbathing, swimming, surfing, fishing, are popular activities here. It's backed by a historic boardwalk bustling with restaurants, interesting shops, a splash park, miniature golf courses and the very popular Silverball Retro Arcade.

25 best beaches in the US

  • Alabama: Gulf Shores Public Beach

  • California: Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea

  • California: Coronado Beach, San Diego

  • California: Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe

  • California: Santa Monica Beach

  • Connecticut: Ocean Beach Park, New London

  • Colorado: Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park

  • Florida: Clearwater Beach

  • Georgia: North Beach, Tybee Island

  • Hawaii: Carlsmith Beach, Hilo

  • Hawaii: Poipu Beach, Kauai

  • Illinois: Oak Street Beach, Chicago

  • Maryland: Ocean City

  • Massachusetts: Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester

  • Michigan: Grand Haven State Park

  • Minnesota: Park Point Beach, Duluth

  • North Carolina: Wrightsville Beach

  • New Jersey: Asbury Park Beach

  • New York: Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn

  • New York: Rockaway Beach, Queens

  • Oregon: Harris Beach

  • South Carolina: Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head

  • Vermont: Crystal Lake State Park, Baron

  • Washington: Glass Beach, Port Townsend

  • Washington: Alki Beach, Seattle

