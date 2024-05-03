This Jersey Shore beach ranks among 25 best beaches in the U.S.
One of the many beaches along the Jersey Shore was included in travelandleisure.com list of best beaches.
The travel media website named 25 Best Beaches in the USA and Asbury Park beach made the cut.
To define the perfect beach, the website compiled a diverse criteria for different people that incorporated great public transportation and accessible parking; quality of the sand, boardwalk, activities; relaxation, surfing waves and beaches that cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand.
Here's why Asbury Park beach made the list:
This Jersey Shore destination has everything you want out of a Northeastern summer spot — a little bit historic charm, a little bit rock 'n' roll. The lively, clean, white-sand paradise stretches a mile along Atlantic coast, where sunbathing, swimming, surfing, fishing, are popular activities here. It's backed by a historic boardwalk bustling with restaurants, interesting shops, a splash park, miniature golf courses and the very popular Silverball Retro Arcade.
25 best beaches in the US
Alabama: Gulf Shores Public Beach
California: Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea
California: Coronado Beach, San Diego
California: Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe
California: Santa Monica Beach
Connecticut: Ocean Beach Park, New London
Colorado: Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park
Florida: Clearwater Beach
Georgia: North Beach, Tybee Island
Hawaii: Carlsmith Beach, Hilo
Hawaii: Poipu Beach, Kauai
Illinois: Oak Street Beach, Chicago
Maryland: Ocean City
Massachusetts: Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester
Michigan: Grand Haven State Park
Minnesota: Park Point Beach, Duluth
North Carolina: Wrightsville Beach
New Jersey: Asbury Park Beach
New York: Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn
New York: Rockaway Beach, Queens
Oregon: Harris Beach
South Carolina: Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head
Vermont: Crystal Lake State Park, Baron
Washington: Glass Beach, Port Townsend
Washington: Alki Beach, Seattle
This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Travel + Leisure reveals 25 Best Beaches in the USA (one's in NJ)