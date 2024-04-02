Jersey Royals, asparagus and bacon salad recipe

You could swap the Jersey Royals for pink fir apple potatoes - MATT AUSTIN

Jersey Royal potatoes and asparagus are one of those perfect marriages when served just slightly warm. There are, of course, lots of other great-tasting UK-grown potatoes, including pink fir apple – the choice is yours.

Timings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves

Four

Ingredients

300g Jersey Royals, or other small waxy potatoes

1 bunch of English asparagus (approx 500g), woody stems removed

4 thick rashers of rindless streaky bacon for pancetta, cut into ½cm dice

1 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil

120g butter

Method

1. Cook the potatoes whole in boiling salted water for 8-10 minutes until tender (the time will depend on their size), then drain.

2. Meanwhile, cook the asparagus spears in a separate pan in boiling salted water for 2-3 minutes (depending on thickness), until tender. Drain both vegetables then cut them all in half.

3. While the asparagus and potatoes are cooking, gently cook the diced bacon in the olive oil for 2-3 minutes without allowing it to colour too much, then add the butter and leave the pan on the heat until it has melted.

4. Arrange the potatoes and asparagus on plates and spoon the bacon on top, with some buttery juices. Season and serve.

