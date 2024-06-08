New Jersey ranks among the worst states for singles, study says

New Jersey has been ranked as the 11th-worst state to be single, with factors ranging from high ghosting rates to a steep cost of living contributing to the difficulties faced by those seeking love, according to recent data.

Spokeo ranked each state by how easy or hard singles have it there, with NJ ranking toward the bottom. Some criteria included number of never-married adults, states you're most likely to get ghosted, number of mental health providers, unemployment rate and more.

About 35% of adults in the Garden State have never been married, per Spokeo and Census data. In New Jersey 79% of people either have been ghosted or ghosted someone else, according to Forbes.

Mental health resources in New Jersey are less accessible compared to other states, with New Jersey ranking 29th in the number of mental health providers per capita, according to Spokeo.

Economic factors further complicate the dating landscape. The state's unemployment rate is currently 4.9%, and the cost of living index for the first quarter of 2024 was recorded at 113.7, indicating a higher cost of living than the national average, according to Spokeo. These financial pressures can make it more challenging for singles to focus on building relationships.

What are the best states to be single in?

In stark contrast, Massachusetts has been named the best state to find love in the U.S. The state excels in mental health and safety, ranking first in the number of mental health providers per capita with 735.28 providers per 100,000 residents. Additionally, Massachusetts has a low rate of romance scams, with only 3.74 incidents per 100,000 residents.

Here are the top 10 states to be single in:

Massachusetts Mississippi Lousiana Michigan South Dakota Connecticut Iowa Nebraska Minnesota Kansas

What are the worst states to be single in?

Florida, ranks as the worst state for finding love. Following Florida, here are the top 10 worst states to be single in:

Florida Arizona Nevada West Virginia Idaho Texas Montana Arkansas Washington Alaska

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ among worst states for singles, according to study