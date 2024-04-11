New Jersey homeowners could do more to reduce pollution. They must embrace heat pumps

Last summer, many of us in New Jersey found ourselves retreating indoors as the skies filled with smoke from the Canadian wildfires. This smoke carried particulate matter (PM 2.5), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and a whole host of other pollutants that are harmful to our health. Even though the smoke dissipated, millions of New Jersey residents continue to breathe in unhealthy outdoor air.

A new piece of legislation introduced by state Sens. Bob Smith and Andrew Zwicker would finally make a dent in this health-harming pollution by helping our most vulnerable community members receive a relatively new yet proven home upgrade: heat pumps.

For decades, New Jersey residents have suffered under toxic air pollution. Just last year, four counties stretching from Trenton to Jersey City received unacceptable failing grades for ground-level ozone pollution from the American Lung Association, and air pollution is directly linked to 17,600 deaths each year. The more a person is exposed to ozone pollution, a common yet deadly pollutant, the more likely it is they will suffer from lung cancer, experience asthma attacks or develop heart disease.

What many may not realize is that this pollution is also occurring inside our homes. Ozone pollution is created when gases that come out of our gas furnaces, boilers and other fossil fuel heating equipment reacts with volatile organic compounds, or VOCs. In a state where more than 80% of residents burn natural gas and fuel oil to heat their homes, we’re potentially making ourselves sick every time we turn up the thermostat.

Choosing between a heat pump or an air conditioner continues to be a hot debate for many homeowners.

These impacts are not felt equally. Low-income households and communities of color disproportionately bear the consequences of our state’s continued reliance on burning fossil fuels. Nationally, people of color are 61% more likely to live in a county with a failing grade for air pollution, again according to the American Lung Association, and Black New Jersey residents are twice as likely to be diagnosed with asthma.

Fortunately, we have readily available solutions that will improve these grim statistics. Electric heat pumps, which are highly efficient two-way heating and cooling systems, will eliminate this massive source of air pollution and deliver cleaner air to communities that need it most.

The fossil fuel HVAC systems we use to heat our homes are also driving up energy bills across New Jersey. According to a recent report by the Acadia Center, year after year, New Jerseyans who switch from gas to highly efficient heat pumps can save money in every utility territory. If households couple this investment with weatherization and improved energy efficiency, customers save as much as 69% on their annual energy bills. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory released similar findings earlier this year, concluding that between 62% and 95% of households nationwide would see a drop in their energy bills by using a heat pump.

These benefits are in part why Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed a groundbreaking pledge with eight other states to propel heat pumps to reach 90% of all HVAC sales by 2040. This decision was supported by manufacturers and installers who see the value of investing in clean technology, including Mitsubishi, which established a heat pump training and distribution facility in New Jersey last year.

Advancing S249 can ensure that the benefits of heat pumps will be available to more New Jersey households while the state works to meet this pledge. With this bill, the Board of Public Utilities will require electric utilities to support New Jerseyans who choose to upgrade to highly efficient heat pumps, helping not only to meet our climate goals, but to deliver cleaner air and stabilized energy bills.

As more people begin to access rebates and incentives to upgrade their homes with clean energy, legislative support for this bill is crucial so our most vulnerable community members aren’t left behind. If we want to build a healthier and livable future, we must invest in solutions that benefit all New Jerseyans and not just the wealthy few. Let’s seize this opportunity to clear our skies once and for all and help people breathe easier for generations to come.

Elizabeth Cerceo is an internal medicine physician, director of climate health for Cooper Medical School of Rowan University and a member of Clinicians for Climate Action New Jersey. Her views do not necessarily reflect the views of her employer.

Ankia Pruthi is a medical student at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

