Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David Are Working On “Something” Related to the ‘Seinfeld’ Finale

It's been 25 years since it went off the air but Seinfeld could finally be heading towards redemption.

Jerry Seinfeld recently revealed that he and co-creator Larry David are working on something in relation to the beloved sitcom's finale. The actor and comedian was asked about the finale during his Boston standup show, where he told the crowd of "a little secret" he and David have been keeping. “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” the star said as the crowd responded in excitement. “Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about, so you’ll see.”

No other information about this "something" was revealed and David did not publicly comment, leaving fans to speculate that it could either be an alternate finale or possibly a reunion, seeing as how the latter rose in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seinfeld finale proved to be a divisive one as it saw Jerry, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) get arrested and prosecuted for not helping an overweight man who was getting carjacked at gunpoint while they were in Latham, Massachusetts. The two-part episode brought back several guest stars over the course of its nine-season run to briefly rehash some of the show's most memorable storylines, and viewers and critics heavily criticized the ending for its off-brand humor.

In 2017, Seinfeld himself expressed his disappointment over the finale and shared that he "sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it." He added, “There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”

