Jeremy Allen White ‘Will Never Stop’ Wearing the Sneakers That Shoppers Call Comfortable ‘Out of the Box’

Sneakers are a wardrobe must-have since they’re comfortable and supportive. Not only that, but in a sleek color combo like white on white, they can take the place of fancier shoes for elevated dinner outfits and travel looks, and even on the red carpet, a fashion choice as of late we’ve seen Jeremy Allen White make.

The actor, who recently won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his lead role in The Bear, has been wearing one sneaker on casual city strolls, during workouts, and even walking red carpets — he recently wore them to Zac Efron’s star ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame — the Nike Cortez. White explains in a TikTok video why he repeatedly wears the shoe, saying they’re “very comfortable,” he likes to “exercise in them,” and admitted he’s worn the shoe for six years and “will never stop.”

Nike Cortez Unlocked by You - Women’s

Nike

$130 at howl.me

First released in 1972 by Nike, the shoe became the most popular running sneaker thanks to its lighter weight and comfortable sole. The timeless style is offered both in women’s and men’s sizes and features smooth leather that softens with age, a lightweight cushioned midsole, and a herringbone outsole for outdoor traction.



The original Cortez is available in six different colorways and a customizable version to create your own unique look. Yes, you can even make an all-white pair to achieve Jeremy Allen White’s exact shoes; you just have to sign into a Nike account to access the customization tool. (Someone should probably tell Jeremy he can order his favorite shoes again.)



Shoppers agree with White and have given the shoe glowing reviews, with one person calling them “so comfortable and stylish” while another shopper called them “worth it” after adding them to their wardrobe for a recent trip. A third reviewer described the style as “light and comfy” and loves their versatility since they work well with just about “anything” in their wardrobe.

Nike Cortez 23 Premium - Women’s

Nike

$110 at howl.me

Practically identical to the original sneaker is the Nike Cortez 23 Premium, available in the white-on-white color the actor loves (no customization needed) just with a wider toe area and firmer side panels. Otherwise, the shoe one shopper deemed comfortable “straight out of the box” is nearly the same. For a bolder footwear choice, the Nike Cortez TXT is available in green and bright yellow with a re-engineered upper that won’t crease, scuff, or warp over time.

Head over to Nike to grab your own pair of celeb-approved monochromatic sneakers, and keep scrolling for more popular sneaker styles to add to your virtual cart.

Nike Cortez TXT

Nike

$90 at howl.me

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low

Nike

$135 at howl.me

Nike Dunk Low

Nike

$115 at howl.me

Nike Court Legacy Next Nature

Nike

$70 at howl.me

