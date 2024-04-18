Jeremiah Brent Has This $30 Decor and Now We Want It Too



Though plenty of creatives will admit that they gather inspiration from all over the world, quite a few of them still need a home base to put all of that inspiration to use. Enter the elusive yet practical office space where designers like the newly minted TV personality Jeremiah Brent can create more of his signature spaces. Now, if you’re looking at the star’s personal office and are thinking there’s no way you could design something similar for yourself, think again. Most of the elegant wares in Brent’s 4,000-square-foot New York City office are from Crate & Barrel, which means that they’re as well-made as they are affordable.

No, they’re not cheap, but they’re not the luxury, out-of-reach custom pieces you’d expect in someone like Brent’s space. True, the newest member of Queer Eye’s Fab Five’s office is enormous, but it’s still attainable, and that’s all that matters if you ask us. From a set of candle holders that he says “reminded me of Venetian glass [because] they are so sculptural and light,” to a dark jute rug, which “really grounds the room,” there are plenty of fabulous finds in Brent’s office that can end up in your space, too. Just don’t wait because, now that the secret’s out, these gorgeous pieces won’t be on the shelves for long.

Want to get the look for yourself? Peep the Instagram Reel he posted in collaboration with the brand to get a sense of scale, style, and more. Pick your favorite pieces, fill your space with them, and enjoy the boosted creativity. We have a feeling that the more elegant your office is, the more productive you’ll be.

