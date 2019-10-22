Jenny Slate Found Love in a Hopeful Place

"It's natural for me to talk about my feelings," Jenny Slate tells me shortly into our talk. It's a dream sentence for any interviewer to hear, but this was evident as soon as the comedian stepped onto the set of her Glamour photo shoot. Although the weather was rainy and the call time was early, every conversation she had that day—a discussion about her love of Rachel Comey sweaters, relationship advice with the glam team—was done with an open heart. For her, there's simply no other way to be. “I'm very uncomfortable when I feel like I have to hide how I feel," the 37-year-old explains. "That's just the way I am as a person.”

It's fitting, then, that Stage Fright—Slate's first comedy special, now streaming on Netflix—is a revealing peek into her brain. In just over an hour, the comedian weaves family interviews filmed inside her childhood home (which, by the way, is haunted) with stand-up about everything from bad dates to her divorce from filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp. Not to spoil the ending, but the whole thing concludes with a story about the moon that is equal parts charming, heartbreaking, and horny.

It's the most personal we've seen of Slate to date, though she's been in the public eye for a while. Soon after a one-season stint on Saturday Night Live, Slate hit viral fame in 2010 with Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, a so-cute-it-hurts video series she cowrote with Fleischer-Camp. Memorable cameos on Parks and Recreation and The Kroll Show followed, then leading roles in films (Obvious Child, Gifted). But a new kind of fame—one with paparazzi photos and internet scrutiny—came after she started dating Chris Evans, aka Captain America, following her separation. “The stress that I saw him be put under, I’ve never seen that before, and he handled that really gracefully,” she told New York after their breakup. "He’s not stressed. I was the person that was stressed.”

Now, Slate is engaged to art curator Ben Shattuck and spending much of her time on the East Coast. It's more a private life, which affords her the ability to share herself on her own terms. And so she's opening up about all of the above in Stage Fright as well as an upcoming book she calls its "more serious sibling,” Little Weirds. "There's nothing that has happened to me that feels taboo, even if it is personal," she says. "I'm more comfortable when people are intimate, and I'm more comfortable when I can be intimate.”

To do this, Slate approaches her comedy like a date—you arrive with your best stories in mind, then change the message or delivery depending on the audience. After months of touring, she was ready. “I became more comfortable with approaching themes that, for me, were maybe not so comfortable before because they were sad,” she says. Telling sad stories certainly doesn't make the pain behind them go away, but at least she could make them funny.

Of course there's love in Slate's stories too. Her meet-cute with Shattuck begins as all the best do: offline. “I met him through friends, which is nice in a world where people are meeting each other on their phones through pictures they've made sure are perfect,” she says. They lost touch for a while—but six months after their first meeting, they saw each other again in New York and exchanged emails. “I noticed that when I was writing to him, I really, really bloomed." And as she started to write her book, she realized some of her best work was in emails to Shattuck. "When I wrote to him, I was my most real self." So she wrote one more, suggesting they become friends. You know how the story ends: "A year and two days after that email he asked me to marry him.”