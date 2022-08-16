Jennifer Lopez rocked leather flip flops on her honeymoon — and they're on sale for $39

Flip flops are the defacto hot weather shoe — they're lightweight (so great for traveling) and let your toes breathe. And they've evolved far past their humble origins as something to wear only to the beach or around the house. Case in point: While on her recent honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Paris, Jennifer Lopez was spotted sporting a pair of dressed-up flip flops. The brand? Tkees. The price? On sale at Amazon for just $39 (some colors and sizes go up to $55).

TKEES Tkees Solids $39 $55 Save $16 $39 at Amazon These sleek leather sandals are a fancy take on your favorite flip flops.

The newlywed paired the all-leather Tkees Solids with a floral Oscar de la Renta frock, cat-eye sunnies and a red tote. Seriously: She wore a nearly $2,300 dress with a pair of $39 sandals and looked like a million bucks.

The star paired a gorgeous floral midi with Tkees flip flops. (Photo: Backgrid)

Don't mistake the low price tag for low quality: The shoes, made with plush, handcrafted Brazilian cowhide leather, boast a cushioned insole to caress your feet throughout the day. They're minimalist and sophisticated — perfect for throwing in your beach bag or tucking into your carry-on for a warm-weather getaway.

White hot — these sleek sandals put basic rubber flip flops to shame. (Photo: Amazon)

J.Lo is far from the sandals' only fan.

"I wear Tkees and now my 11-year-old daughter does, too," a shopper shared. "They are elegant and perfect with pretty sundresses as well as shorts and a tee. If we had to pick just one pair of shoes to wear all summer it would definitely be these."

Another added: "I love Tkees and own several pairs. They are just right for any time I want a minimalist sandal!"

One Tkees shopper echoed that sentiment: "Excellent quality, comfort and very stylish. They can be worn classy and they can be worn for everyday comfort...Numerous colors to go with many outfits. Oh, I absolutely love them!"

The sandals are currently on sale at Amazon, though sizes and colors are going fast. If your preferred style and size is in stock, grab it now.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

