Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Intimate Video With Ben Affleck for His Birthday

Happy belated birthday to Ben Affleck!

On Tuesday, the actor turned 51 years old, and wife Jennifer Lopez made sure to mark the occasion by sharing a sweet, intimate video of them together. In the clip, shared on Instagram, the stars are seen sitting in their car, driving while singing along to “Wonderful World,” by Sam Cooke.

Jennifer is glowing in a white tank top, natural makeup, and loose straight hair, while Ben, who is driving, looks cool in a white T-shirt and beige pants. J.Lo smiles as she films, while her husband seems unaware of the camera as he blissfully sings to the romantic classic.



“Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!” Jennifer captioned the post. She also shared the video on her Story.

Ben has long stayed mostly out of the spotlight when he’s not attending an event with his glamorous wife, but since reuniting with J.Lo (the two rekindled their romance in April 2021 and married in July 2022) has been seen out and about much more.

In June, they dressed up in coordinating black ensembles for the Los Angeles premiere of The Flash. In July, they celebrated J.Lo’s birthday—and looked so in love in photos the singer shared from the celebrations. And earlier this month, the two were seen enjoying a summer holiday in the Hamptons, New York.

“She’s brilliant,” Ben said of his wife at the premiere of his movie Air earlier this year, “and [she] helps me in every conceivable way.”

You Might Also Like