Jennifer Lopez Once Claimed She Used This $16 Brightening Moisturizer ‘Every Single Day’ for Her Healthy Glow

Ever wondered how Jennifer Lopez gets that effortless glow? Well, it’s not just a fabulous makeup team and good genetics that give the multi-hyphenate talent a stunning complexion. Lopez loves an affordable skincare product that not only protects her skin, but also provides it with nourishment to keep her skin looking healthy and bright. We tracked down one of her skincare essentials, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $16.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Moisturizer features an effective formula to give you that J. Lo glow. Back in February 2016, Lopez shared with People she uses this product “every single day. You have to protect your skin.” She’s not wrong. This moisturizer and sunscreen combo protects skin and rejuvenates your natural beauty at the same time. Your skin will get a healthy dose of nourishment and hydration from the Glycolic Acid, Vitamin C, and Pro-Retinol combo. All you have to do is use a small amount. Rub it into your skin at the beginning of the day and you’re all set!

Image: L’Oreal Paris via Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Moisturizer

Price: $19.99 $16.69

Let’s be real, though. We’re sure you’re a bit skeptical about this product. Can L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Moisturizer really do all that for just $16? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this Amazon’s Choice selection: “I love that it makes my skin glow,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “I love this lotion,” another shopper shared. “Leaves my skin velvety smooth without being greasy. Leaves a pretty sheen or shimmer on my skin, too. I also love that it has SPF in it. Between the SPF and the pretty glow it leaves on my skin, I feel comfortable running out without makeup on.”

A third shopper said “This is the best moisturizer I’ve ever used. It’s lightweight, has a nice scent and I’ve noticed a difference in the brightness of my skin. Highly recommend.” Well, we don’t need any further convincing. If you’ve been looking for a moisturizer with SPF that will leave your skin glowing, look no further. Add the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Moisturizer to your cart today!

