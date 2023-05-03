We found the stunning lip-plumping serum J. Lo wore to the Met Gala...on Amazon!

Wouldn't we all love to know the secrets behind Jennifer Lopez's always-luminous makeup? Well, the 53-year-old megastar just so happened to spilled the details of her beauty routine for this year's Met Gala in a getting-ready video on Instagram — lucky us! Even luckier? Makeup artist Ash K Holm revealed that she used a product you can get right on Amazon to achieve J. Lo's "sultry, ethereal" look — the Buxom Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serum. At $28, it won't break the bank, and hey — it's a small price to pay if you're trying to emulate Lopez's perfect pout!

J. Lo's eye-catching fascinator wasn't the only voluminous component of her Met Gala look. Slicked in Buxom's lip serum, her lips looked as full, lush and shimmery as we've ever seen. It's no secret that collagen is a wonder ingredient if you're looking for plumpness, as it helps improve skin's elasticity for a fuller effect, and this serum? It's packed with the stuff, along with tri-peptides and hyaluronic acid-filled spheres to provide extra hydration for a juicier smile. To use, simply swipe some over your lips using the handy applicator, and you should see results soon after.

Unlike many other lip-plumping products, Buxom's was formulated to deliver a smooth, voluminous look without an unpleasant burning sensation. You can wear it on its own as a conditioning lip treatment or layer it over lipstick for a glossy boost.

While J. Lo's pale pink shade Soft Blush is sadly sold out at the moment (big shocker!), the shade Flush is a very similar hue, and there are nine other lovely options — including a versatile clear — available.

Thanks for letting us in on your beauty secrets, J. Lo! (Photo: Getty, Amazon)

Oh, and J. Lo's not the only fan of Buxom's Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serum — here's what some five-star Amazon reviewers had to say:

"My new favorite lip plumper!" exclaimed one shopper. "I have tried so many different lip plumpers and none of them had any noticeable effects, but this one works perfectly! Not sticky or tacky, very soft and not oily."

"Best plumper so far!" wrote another customer. "I have a tiny baby doll mouth and I’m always looking for a lip plumper that actually works! I’ve tried them ALL! This works the best out of 30 products I’ve tried."

A third added, "Buxom Plump Shot feels amazing on the lips and has a very soothing minty feeling that I really enjoy! ... I would totally recommend this to anyone!"

"My friend showed me this lip plumper and I just had to have it!" raved a final reviewer. "Perfect natural gloss that gives your lips a little plump and color!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.