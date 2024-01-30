Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Reunited With Ben Affleck and Their Blended Families

The paparazzi don’t often capture Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife and current wife respectively, spending time with each other. But on January 28, Page Six published photos of Lopez, Garner, and Affleck all out together for a school event for their children. Garner was alongside her and Affleck’s 14-year-old daughter, Seraphina, and 11-year-old son, Samuel. Lopez was behind them with Emme, one of her 15-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight in early December about Affleck’s relationship with Garner as his marriage to Lopez continues. Regarding Lopez and Affleck’s blended families, “Ben and Jen’s kids get along super well, and everything has been easy and seamless on that front, which has been really nice for them,” the source said. “Ben and Jen Garner are also in a good place. They have a mutual understanding that their children come first and are committed to that.”

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin

Lopez also praised Garner in her December 2022 Vogue interview. She called Garner “an amazing co-parent, and they [Affleck and Garner] work really well together.”

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Lopez also touched on blending their families, especially given their kids’ ages: “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she said. “They [the kids] have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

