The eyes have it, and so can you: J. Lo's favorite false lashes are only $5 at Amazon

Jennifer Lopez is making headlines for all the right reasons as of late. The newly married superstar is currently enjoying wedded bliss with husband Ben Affleck, taking an extended vacation with their children in Europe.

The Selena actress is looking phenomenal, too, especially when it comes to her eyelashes. But guess what? It's not hard to aspire to that look. Though Lopez is effortlessly chic all the time, her must-haves are typically pretty accessible and affordable. For example, her favorite falsies, according to celebrity makeup artist Hrush Achemyan, retail for just $5 on Amazon.

Applying the i-Envy Natural Wave Effect False Lashes couldn't be any easier. After trimming the outer edge (if needed), apply lash adhesive along the band. Wait 30 seconds and once it becomes sticky, apply along the natural lash line. Hold it in place, allowing the adhesive to dry completely.

This set works for novice and advanced makeup enthusiasts alike and can stand up to an entire day of wear. Because they are naturally curly, you don't have to use an eyelash curler on top of it. Lopez wore style 2, but there are six varieties in all, and they can all be yours for just $30!

There are six variations to choose from, but J. Lo's favorite is style 2. (Photo: Amazon)

Treat yourself to a fresh and updated look and snag the i-Envy Natural Wave False Lashes for the price of a latte today!

