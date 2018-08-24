Jennifer Lopez is auctioning off her 'Shades of Blue' wardrobe for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Jennifer Lopez may be taking off her police badge, as her television series Shades of Blue comes to an end. But the actress behind the iconic looks of cop Harlee Santos isn’t ready to let her wardrobe go to waste.

After throwing a Puerto Rico relief concert alongside her beau, Alex Rodriguez, in October 2017, J.Lo is now teaming up with Hispanic Federation and the UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program to auction off her clothes from the NBC series in her effort to help communities recover from Hurricane Maria. And there’s no shortage of people trying to get their hands on a pair of Santos’s shoes.

View photos Lopez on the set of Shades of Blue (Photo: Getty Images) More

The more than 240 items already up for auction on Screenbid include clothes, accessories, and props from the set of the show that will be up for grabs until Sept. 9.

Starting bids range from $25 to $175. However, if the $46,000 selling price of Justin Bieber’s hair in 2016 is any indication, it’s likely that J.Lo will be garnering thousands of dollars per item before handing off the proceeds to charity.

