Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Just Had a Star-Studded Engagement Party

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are finally starting to ramp up their wedding celebrations. First up? An engagement party so over-the-top that it could've doubled as a wedding.

People reports that the singer and former baseball player celebrated their love amongst friends and family Friday night in Los Angeles. Few details have emerged about the evening, but if Lopez's 50th birthday celebrations earlier this summer are any indication — the party included a 10-tier cake, head banging and several A-list celebrities — it was surely a lavish fête.

Lopez's bestie Leah Remini did share some pictures of the night, giving us a glimpse at JLo's glam for the party: smoky eyes, heavy lashes and a nude lip. Lopez opted for a romantic hair style, featuring a deep part and and subtle curls, to pair with her one-shouldered blush pink outfit. The pictures only offer a peek at the evening's venue, a glamorous ballroom, where it seems guests were seated for dinner amongst candlelight and crystal dish ware.

A-Rod popped the question during a dreamy sunset in the Bahamas in March with an incredible 15-carat diamond ring. But considering Lopez's incredibly busy schedule — which has included promoting the Oscar-buzz generating film Hustlers, walking in Versace's latest fashion show and being named a Super Bowl 2020 headlining act — it's no surprise the pair had to wait almost six months to celebrate the relationship milestone.

But Lopez has admitted neither of them are in any rush to head down the aisle. In a video shared on her YouTube channel in June, she revealed that the couple will tie the knot "next year." She also said that she wants to have a "big wedding."

"I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church,” Lopez, who has previously been married three times, added.

The star also recently said to Entertainment Tonight that she and Rodriguez have yet to set an official wedding date, but she knows who she wants to walk her down the aisle: her 11-year-old son, Max.

