Jennifer Lawrence's revealing gown is a reminder that sexism in Hollywood is real

When it comes to selling movies, actors and actresses play two entirely different games. Looking at new photos of Jennifer Lawrence at a cast photo call Tuesday for Red Sparrow makes that abundantly clear.

From left, director Francis Lawrence and stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, and Jeremy Irons attend the Red Sparrow photo call at Corinthia Hotel London on Feb. 20, 2018. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Lawrence stood on a rooftop in London, where temps topped out at 49 degrees, in a body-baring, low-cut black Versace gown with a leg slit well up one thigh for the photo session. Solo shots of the Academy Award winner, 27, quickly drew comparisons to Elizabeth Hurley’s infamous safety pin dress, but the group photos are what really stand out. That’s because Lawrence looked supremely out of place alongside her male counterparts, who were enjoying a denim day and, ya know, had on coats.

Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, Lawrence’s stylists, probably pulled outfits in the double digits for their client to wear throughout this press tour, and their decision process behind this particular look has yet to come to light (they have not responded to our request for comment). And yes, stars get paid to wear famous designs, with Versace quickly stepping forward to take credit for the show-stopping look. But Lawrence’s revealing look juxtaposed with the outfits of her covered-up co-workers serves as a reminder that the expectations of women and men are so different — so much so that Joel Edgerton can show up dressed like a sailor while Lawrence comes looking like Jessica Rabbit.

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Lawrence attend a Red Sparrow photo call at the Corinthia Hotel London. (Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) More

While #MeToo and #TimesUp are the new way of Hollywood (and Lawrence has long been spotlighting the gender pay gap), this is the same conversation that’s been going on for years, including very memorably in 2015 when Selena Gomez was promoting Transylvania alongside professional gym clothes wearers Adam Sandler and Kevin James. Back then, Yahoo Lifestyle asked: What would happen it if played out the opposite way and Gomez opted for the dressed-down approach?

That same question — only with Lawrence as the subject — is being asked again on Twitter.

Ok now someone take this same photo, only Jennifer Lawrence gets pants, boots, and a jacket, and the men have to wear low cut sexy gowns. pic.twitter.com/xPkuIKhVwY — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 20, 2018





As for Lawrence, she wrote on Facebook that she’s “extremely offended” by “this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy.” She didn’t wear a coat so she could showcase the dress. “I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

She went on to say, “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”

Nonetheless, a conversation is happening on social media right now about equality in Hollywood related to this.

True equality means Jennifer Lawrence forgoing the need to look sexy and having the enterprise to dress warmly like her costars https://t.co/03xKlWkPIM — ☩ Führer King J ☩ (@svphvclvs) February 20, 2018





True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photocall in assless chaps. — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 20, 2018





Though — like Lawrence — not everyone agrees that it’s sexism.

The same people complaining about the "patriarchy" because Jennifer Lawrence wore a revealing dress in cold weather are the same ones that crucified Tiffany Trump for showing too much leg on Thanksgiving. — Trent C (@TPoppaPuff) February 20, 2018





Pretty sure Jennifer Lawrence could have worn a Versace coat to match her Versace dress if she’d have wanted to. Sorry but for me this is a case of being appauled about nothing. https://t.co/Xdtqj2CvDU — Alessandra (@MrsMintMav) February 20, 2018





Mad thing about this is, I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about how she had an insight into the hunger games because of having to dress up for photo shoots and be paraded around at award shows. That was 6 years ago, why is this still happening? https://t.co/8hRX4rtNzT — wrongtom (@TheWrongtom) February 20, 2018





Did anyone bother to ask #JenniferLawrence If she was happy to pose in the dress? Maybe she was or even (heaven forbid) told her people she WANTED to do it! Depressing that assumptions are being made or have I missed her saying she was forced into it? https://t.co/T7YLC2ugbe — Denise Mickle (@DeniseMickle) February 20, 2018





Many people couldn’t believe that Lawrence wouldn’t speak up for herself if she felt she was being wronged at the time.

theres no way jennifer lawrence was told to dress like that for the photograph. even if she did i suspect she'd tell them to f*** o**. — Mark Welsh (@markdwelsh) February 20, 2018





Others just blamed her stylists — or the Versace connection.

Okay but why was Jennifer Lawrence in a backless evening gown, during the day, outside, in February to begin with? Speaks less about patriarchy and more about dumb management/PR/stylists. #RedSparrow — Thee Opinion (@Out_RAE_Geous) February 20, 2018





Is it the whole Jennifer Lawrence thing? I’m baffled by their outrage. She’s getting paid to wear that dress. I don’t think Versace would have been chuffed to see a glimpse of it under a coat. — Jennifer Boyle (@LazyCyclist_) February 20, 2018





There's always a conversation to be had about inequality but I really do think #JenniferLawrence wanted everyone to see the Versace dress. She could have worn a coat. She chose not to. — Rent Treznor (@logic_avenger) February 20, 2018





But Jennifer Lawrence is a big enough star to demand a coat. Either she wanted to show off her dress or she didn't care for a coat. Either way, why blame Hollywood in this case? SMH https://t.co/USybMAFthj — Highly Favored (@tokingblackgirl) February 20, 2018





It’s freezing outside today, but Jennifer Lawrence herself CHOSE to dress like that…. so no sympathy from me. pic.twitter.com/knbYC8Gppr — Annabel R Nielsen (@annabel_rn) February 20, 2018





Joel Edgerton is wearing 4 layers. I counted.

Jennifer Lawrence is a frickin hero in my eyes!

I would not be wearing that dress. I'd be wearing one of those blurry little smudges they put over your mouth when you swear on camera! — Oak Ayling (@OakAyling) February 20, 2018







Wouldn't true #equality be #JenniferLawrence demanding a coat? Wearing a coat? Refusing to wear a dress in the cold? Did the camera man "or woman" hold a gun to her head?#RedSparrow #RedSparrowMovie #photoshoot — WilliamRLBaker ✌ (@WilliamRLBaker) February 20, 2018





One person just wanted to borrow the dress for prom.

so uh… @jenniferlawrence would you mind if i borrowed a dress for prom — madisyn (@madisynleee) February 20, 2018





This is just one controversy (and one of many ensembles) related to Lawrence during this press tour, though. She was accused of being “rude” to Joanna Lumley during the BAFTAs.

