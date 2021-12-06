'Jennifer Lawrence is finally back': Fans celebrate the pregnant actress's return to the red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence makes her return to the red carpet. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence has made a return to the red carpet sporting a super glam gold gown and a baby bump.

The pregnant actress appeared alongside Don't Look Up co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep, marking Lawrence's first major movie premiere since Dark Phoenix in 2019. A lot has changed for the 31-year-old in the years since, most notably her marriage to Cooke Maroney, who she is now expecting her first child with. Although she's made moves to step back into the spotlight, Lawrence is set on taking a new and more private approach to her fame as she's starting a family.

"I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect," she told Vanity Fair for the December 2021 issue. "If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn’t be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

While the premiere wasn't Lawrence's first appearance as an expecting mother, many were surprised to see her pregnant belly draped in Dior as it's her most public appearance in recent months.

"Omg I didn’t even know she was pregnant," someone wrote on Twitter.

Another fan wrote, "Glowing as always."

According to reactions, it seems that Lawrence's fears of people getting "sick" of her are unfounded.

"I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'" she told Vanity Fair. "I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life."

"Jennifer Lawrence is finally back," a Twitter user posted.

