Jennifer Lawrence Pulls a Slouchy Apple-Red Coat Straight From the Runway

Jennifer Lawrence backed one of this holiday season’s biggest trends, the big red coat, at opening night of Appropriate on Broadway last night.

The actor looked fabulous in the slouchy, capelike cashmere piece from the Row’s fall/winter ready-to-wear runway, which featured a subtle collar and side pockets. Jennifer layered the cozy statement coat over a silky black floor-length dress with a scooped neckline, and paired it with pointy black kitten heels.

As for the rest of her look, she accessorized with simple gold hoop earrings with small diamonds, wore her hair straight down, and opted for minimal makeup, including a black liner, rosy blush, and a glossy pink lip.

GOTHAM - Getty Images

Jennifer walked the red carpet at the opening night event to support industry friends entering their theater eras. Elle Fanning, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson, and Corey Stoll are all in the cast of Appropriate, as are Michael Esper, and Graham Campbell, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers.

GOTHAM - Getty Images

J-Law’s outfit choice for the night comes as the red coat is having a big moment in fashion—both due to the growing popularity of the color this year (red tights, red socks, red dresses, red lips, and the return to the red carpet), and to the fact that bright cherry-red has always been a happy holiday hue.

Last week, Hailey Bieber repped the trend on date night, when she stepped out in a massive red shearling coat from Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Weeks earlier, the U.K.’s own Kate Middleton made a glamorous appearance in a candy-apple red cape dress. And all winter Taylor Swift has been wearing big red coats—though less because of the trend and more in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, whose team’s primary color is red.

