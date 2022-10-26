Jennifer Garner is 'not always just nice': 'I can also be salty'

Is Jennifer Garner really as nice as she appears? Yes — but she’s not just that.

In an interview with Town & Country about her work with the humanitarian organization Save the Children, Garner, 50, spoke about the perception that she is one of Hollywood’s nicest celebrities. The Juno star, 50, admitted, “I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely.” Yet just because she’s mostly nice doesn’t mean that’s the only trait she identifies with.