Jennifer Garner just named this anti-aging cream one of her go-tos — and this Memorial Day it's on sale for $23

Jennifer Garner is one of those celebrities who never seems to age. She looks just as fresh-faced as she did in 13 Going on 30 and Alias. And it turns out that the secret behind her flawless complexion is actually just as relatable as she is. The 51-year-old actress recently revealed that Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Cream is one of her essential beauty products. Why not snag a bottle for just $23 on Amazon this Memorial Day weekend?

In an interview with Allure magazine, Garner listed the affordable retinol cream as one of her everyday beauty products. “Safe, 100% effective and available at your drugstore. You don’t need to spend a billion dollars for great skin,” the actress raved about the anti-aging essential.

The cream’s main ingredients are retinol and hyaluronic acid, which work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as dark spots. At the same time, the formula hydrates and revives dull and dry skin. The rich moisturizer is fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin tones. Even better, unlike other retinol products that can be harsh on your skin, this cream is gentle enough to use daily, both in the morning (followed by sunscreen, of course) and at night.

Jennifer Garner recently listed the affordable face cream as one of her go-to beauty products. (Photo: Getty)

Garner, a Neutrogena brand ambassador, isn't the only one who swears by the top-selling retinol cream. More than 31,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. “I have been using this cream for over two weeks and have noticed softer and younger-looking skin. Usually in the winter, my face is so dry and flaky no matter what I use, but this stuff works wonderfully. I have even had people ask me what I have been using,” wrote one.

“I love this product. Great moisturizer day and nighttime. Keeps my skin looking youthful and supple. It really feels nice — not greasy, but provides enough moisture in all the areas of your skin,” said another.

A third noted: “I have been using this for about two months and my skin really looks better. Wrinkles really are reduced and my face looks well moisturized. People have even commented on it. I have skin sensitivities and this hasn't been a problem.”

On sale for just $23 for a 1.7-ounce bottle, this powerful A-list-approved anti-aging cream is a verified steal. Go ahead, add a jar to your cart and see for yourself.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know here.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Raemao Massage Gun $50 $200 Save $150 with coupon See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth-Whitening Pen (3 Pieces) $20 $30 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

DMoose Calf Stretcher $20 $25 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Wow Skin Science Apple Cider $24 $31 Save $7 See at Amazon

Scala Foot Peel Mask Treatment (2 Pack) $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon