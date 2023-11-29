Jennifer Garner Just Gave Us a Peek Inside Her Bag—and We Love the Snacks She Always Has on Hand

See what the actress and #PretendCookingShow host keeps in her bag in a hilarious Instagram post.

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Plopped down on her kitchen floor in adorable red overalls and a white t-shirt, Jennifer Garner decides she’s going to allow followers a peek into her bag in one of her latest Instagram posts.

“I’m a little bit nervous but it feels appropriate to do ‘What’s in my bag?’” quips the actress and cofounder of the Once Upon a Farm brand, referring to the popular social media challenge where people empty out their bags to show what’s in them.

Out of a large black backpack, Garner proceeds to pull out a notebook and two-sided glasses case, noting, “If you’re over 50 you understand.”

She continues by producing a pen pouch (“because pens are life”), her iPad, some sort of package (looks like maybe a book wrapped in brown paper), two books she’s reading with her 14- and 11-year-old children, three RXBARS—two peanut butter and one chocolate chip—and a bag of Mini Tony’s Chocolonley chocolate, to which Garner exclaims, “Lucky day! It’s my lucky day!”

She’s not done yet (it’s a big bag!). She pulls out an empty package of SmartSweets Sweet Fish while making a sad face and says, “Gah. Sad,” as she noshes on the chocolate.

Her datebook is next to reveal itself, and a “little, tiny bag of nuts,” which is a few leftover nuts settled into the corner of a bag that had already been mostly eaten.

“Better keep these,” jokes Garner as she pretends to put them back in her bag. “Just kidding!”

Next comes a bag of candy, to which Garner says, “Mmm a bag of candy! Gotta have your candy handy.”

She also pulls out tea, several pairs of glasses and more candy—this time a bag of SmartSweets Sourmelon.

Here’s where it really gets comical as Garner proceeds to pull one container of nuts out of her bag after another until she’s laughing hysterically.

“I’m so scared I’m not going to have any nuts,” she says, red-faced and choking on her words in a fit of laughter.

In the end, she counts eight packages of nuts and takes a deep breath to compose herself. “Okay,” she says with her classic dimpled Garner smile.

“You are adorable,” commented Courtney Cox with a heart emoji on Garner’s post.

We love that Garner had a variety of snacks in her bag—every one of which is good for a quick on-the-go pick-me-up. Yes, even the candy. Life—and food—are to be enjoyed and candy can be a part of that enjoyment, especially when you eat a varied, well-balanced diet like Garner does.

Combine the chocolate with the nuts and you’ve got some protein to sustain that energy boost (Bonus: dark chocolate and nuts also help lower inflammation!). And if you want to make your own RXBAR knock-offs, we’ve got plenty of recipes to choose from that are also easily portable.

Just a word of caution: Be sure you don’t leave your bag filled with chocolate in a hot car or in direct sunlight. Melted chocolate seeping through everything in your bag ruins the chocolate.

Read the original article on Eating Well.