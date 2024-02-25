Jennifer Garner just gave me permission to get these classic Dickies overalls for spring

There's no denying that Jennifer Garner is a darn good influence on just about anyone. She manages to be a good mom while balancing her very active career at 51, she's a loving girlfriend to new beau John Miller and she's even a great ex-wife (she's in talks to work with Ben Affleck in a new crime thriller) — and on top all that, she has enviable, effortless style. So when she went on an overall shopping spree, I quickly put a pair of these Classic Dickies Bib Overalls in my cart. Lucky for me (and you), Amazon is having a sale on Dickies right now that includes these cuties.

Amazon Dickies Bib Overalls These classic Dickie’s overalls are tough, roomy and come in nine different colors. They’re available in sizes XS to XXL. $42 at Amazon

Since Jen posted this wildly cute video on Instagram, I’ve become obsessed with these overalls. I've been looking for pants that can bridge winter and spring, and these are just right for what I need — loose leg coverage down to my shoes without a constricting waist. And, of course, they're from Dickies which means they're going to last longer than most of the things currently taking up space in my closet. They're cute too! And in case I have gardening to do, all I need is a wide-brim hat and I'm ready to get dirty.

What reviewers say

Shoppers love these overalls — they've got more than 8,000 five-star ratings to prove it.

"Great Overalls!" gushed a five-star fan. "I didn't want any that were too "baggy" considering my age (over 60). Was not disappointed, they are comfortable and look stylish."

"So cute and super practical!" raved another satisfied shopper. "I'm an avid fisher and love these for when I'm out in the woods stream fishing. I have a men's version of these which I love, but I adore that these flatter my figure more since they are designed for women. The fabric stands up well to battling pricker bushes, branches and everything else I run into in the woods. I love having a practical garment like this to withstand everything I need them to when I'm out in nature, I love them for gardening and I love that I don't feel like a slob when I wear these out running errands after fishing or gardening. I will definitely order more colors : )"

"I have the most difficult time finding clothing like overalls and rompers that fit my long torso and are also long enough in the inseam," a happy shopper shared. "These are the most comfortable pair of overalls I've ever worn. I did have to lengthen the straps almost to the end of the strap, but they fit! Definitely well-made, thick, durable fabric that isn't stiff to wear. Big thumbs up."

"Room to move," wrote a rave reviewer. "My cup runneth over! So comfy and does not bind anywhere. Immediately ordered another pair."

