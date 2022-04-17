Jennifer Garner honors her children as she celebrates her 50th birthday: 'The center of my gratitude'

Actress Jennifer Garner, 50, celebrated her milestone birthday with a touching message honoring her three children. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner is turning 50 and feeling better than ever.

The Alias alum, who shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a touching message honoring her children as she prepared to turn 50 on Sunday.

"On the eve of a new decade, there is no doubt that the center of my gratitude stems from the health, humor, challenge, wisdom, silliness, patience, cozy-ness, strength, intelligence, kindness, frustration and adorable-ness of my kids," Garner wrote on an Instagram Story, along with a video of two sea otters hugging. "I can't believe I get to know them and hold their hands through life, and I am prayerfully grateful for each of them in mine."

Jennifer Garner posted a message honoring her kids on the eve of her 50th birthday. (Instagram/Jennifer Garner)

On her main feed, Garner also posted a fun video of ponies, llamas and sheep giddily jumping around, with the headline "waking up on my birthday." Her post was received with plenty of celebratory comments from her celebrity friends and fans alike, including Reese Witherspoon, Maria Shriver, Jessica Seinfeld and Garner's culinary hero, Ina Garten.

Garner got the surprise of her life last week when her friends gifted her an unexpected visit from Donny Osmond, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. Garner was delighted watching a special musical message the Donny & Marie star recorded just for her, only to be be shocked when the real Osmond popped up behind her with a birthday cake.

“He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites and to give me a master class on how to be a class act. Thank you, Donny," the Adam Project star wrote.

Garner has been dropping plenty of knowledge lately. Last week, she shared some advice she received from her own mother.

“Wisdom from Mom — happiness is your own responsibility,” she wrote, Yahoo Life previously reported. “The life you're living while you wait for the grade, the college, the job, the man, is your actual life. Decide to enjoy it and work towards your own peace and contentment.”

Jennifer Garner shares a message on Instagram. (Instagram/Jennifer Garner)

Last month, Garner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke candidly about her excitement for the upcoming milestone.

“I'm excited. I like it. Why not?" said Garner, Yahoo Life previously reported. "I don’t know why I’m surprised that I’m turning 50, but I do have the sense of ‘What the heck, it’s really here?’ I don’t know, I like the idea that all of a sudden I’m allowing myself to believe that I know what I know. It’s empowering.”

