Jennifer Garner drops 'wisdom from mom': 'Work toward your own peace and contentment'

Jennifer Garner is here to offer some sage words of wisdom. The "Alias" alum, who shares three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a photo of herself lounging on a boat in a black dress and sunglasses. She captioned the sunny post, "Wisdom from Mom — happiness is your own responsibility. The life you're living while you wait for the grade, the college, the job, the man, is your actual life."