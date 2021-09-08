Jennifer Garner reveals 2 out of 3 of her kids are vaccinated as they return to school: ‘Soon, please, 11 and under’

Jennifer Garner reflects on her kids returning to school. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner is celebrating the start of a new school year.

On Wednesday, September 8, the Alias alum — who co-parents her children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck — shared a photo of herself smiling to Instagram. In the caption of the post, she wrote about the experience of her children returning to school following more than a year of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back,” Garner wrote. “3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress also thanked the school teachers, administrators and staff for “being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’) — big and loud, quiet and deep.”

Garner concluded her post with, “Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands.”

The Love, Simon star has been an advocate for vaccination against COVID-19, and teamed up with the Biden administration on Mother’s Day for a campaign to encourage eligible people to get their shots.

During a May visit to West Virginia’s capitol with First Lady Jill Biden, Garner told the crowd, “I am thrilled to be vaccinating two of my three kids on Tuesday. I don’t even know if they know it yet, but they know it now. It’s happening. I cannot wait. It couldn’t happen any sooner.”

While Violet and Seraphina received the vaccine, Samuel is still too young to do so. Currently, the CDC only recommends vaccination for children 12 and older.