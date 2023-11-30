Jennifer Garner Changed From Heels to Sneakers on the Red Carpet to Match Her Flirty Holiday Dress

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Holiday party season is upon us, and Jennifer Garner just threw an unexpected outfit combo in the running for your next soiree.

On November 29, Garner celebrated the premiere of her upcoming Netflix movie The Family Switch at The Grove in Los Angeles. To begin the festivities, the 51-year-old actor arrived on the red carpet wearing a flouncy red dress with a high neckline and a bit of a flirty thigh slit, which she paired with a strappy pair of black heels.

With her mid-length brunette hair worn down and minimal makeup, this was the lovely, yet safe approach to holiday dressing one might expect from America's sweetheart. But she wasn't done.

At some point in the evening, Garner decided to get a bit more comfortable—and festive—by trading out her heels for a very clean pair of white sneakers with red details, white snowflakes, and green soles.

From that point on, the red carpet turned into a party with Garner and her holiday sneakers dancing, kicking, and joining the rest of The Family Switch in a flash mob. Could she do all this in those heels? Probably, but it wouldn't be nearly as fun!

You can check out video footage of the moment here.

Though the sneakers may have been a practical choice as opposed to a rebellious fashion statement a là Kristen Stewart, Garner definitely made another strong case for the wrong shoe theory. Of course, if that's not your style, you could always pull a Jennifer Garner and dress as the gift you are.

