Jennifer Garner’s secret to ‘fresh and plump’ skin is only $17

Jennifer Garner first rose to fame back in 2001 in the TV show Alias, but you would never guess that the 50-year-old actress has been in the public eye for over two decades just from looking at her. The secret behind her glowing, fresh-faced skin? Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer — and luckily for you it’s on sale at Amazon right now for just $17.

Jennifer has long been a fan of Neutrogena’s affordable yet effective products, so much so that she has been a longtime ambassador for the brand. Last year, the actress shared with InStyle magazine that the Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer is one of her favorites from the skincare brand.

“I can instantly tell the difference — it just looks fresh and plump and better. There are all these little micro-lines that once I put this on, they go away," she said. "This is 48 hours of moisture that you're locking in with one thing, and then I don't have to worry about it…I think it's my favorite product we've ever put out.”

It’s easy to see why Jennifer loves the moisturizer so much. Its main ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which binds water to the skin’s surface to give you smoother, hydrated and more supple skin. Plus, the fast-acting gel moisturizer is lightweight, oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores. Even better? It’s clinically proven to keep your skin hydrated for up to 48 hours, making it a great choice to use during the dry and cold winter months.

Jennifer Garner once called this her favorite Neutrogena product. (Photo: Getty Images and Amazon)

Jennifer isn’t the only fan. More than 62,700 verified Amazon shoppers have given the moisturizer their seal of approval as well. Reviewers rave that it works on all skin types and ages!

“This is such an awesome moisturizer,” wrote one. “It feels cooling and luscious going on but immediately melts in and doesn't feel sticky or heavy. I have acne and hate when moisturizers feel greasy. This is perfect. One elderly friend refers to it as a miracle in a jar — her 90-year-old skin looks amazing. It works for my teenagers as well. It's awesome for all ages.”

Another reviewer who gave it five stars said: “Two words: Holy. Grail. I’ve been using this product for about six months and it is fabulous! I don’t like cream moisturizers because they feel too heavy on my skin, so I decided to try this gel blend. It is super lightweight and does not leave my skin feeling sticky at all. I’m fact, it makes my skin feel buttery soft! The hyaluronic acid in it adds a nice touch of brightening, as well. Highly recommend this if you’re looking for an everyday moisturizer!”

Normally skincare products with rave reviews like this and an A-list endorsement will set you back a pretty penny, but the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer can be yours for a mere $17 right now.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

