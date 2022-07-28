Jennifer Garner on the beauty advice she shares with her kids: 'Look in the mirror less, obsess less'

Jennifer Garner shares advice on beauty and aging. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner is providing some sound advice for people who are worried about aging.

"My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything."

At 50 years old, Garner added, "Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

In fact, her beauty philosophy and approach to aging is something that she picked up from her mom, who, Garner previously told Glamour, "lived" advice more than talking about it.

"She said as you get older, the temptation is to stare into the mirror and focus on what’s changing, and here’s the secret: Don’t look!" Garner shared. "Just care less, be grateful that you’re getting older."

When speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the 13 Going on 30 star shared that it's the same guidance she's passing on to her teen daughters, Violet and Seraphina (a third child, son Samuel, is 10).

"Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead. We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face," she said. "You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."

And although she won't discourage her kids from using beauty products as they please, she's emphasized to the girls specifically, "Makeup is a great form of expression," telling Glamour, "they don’t wear a ton of makeup, but they’re also not afraid to play, and I think that’s really important."

