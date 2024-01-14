Jennifer Coolidge’s ‘Dirty Pillows’ lipstick is sold out, but you can get the shade that inspired it for just $9 at Walmart

Awards season is just getting started! Are you ready for The 75th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday night? Even if you're not into all the speeches, some of the shows being honored are worthy of all the buzz — and so are the stars that make them happen. Jennifer Coolidge is one of them and she's back again with a nomination for her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus. We can't wait for her to shock us with her silliness — or those pouty, pink lips. Like what you see? You can have them too — the shade that inspired her favorite is just $9 at Walmart.

When she's not playing Tanya and tasting cheese made by a blind nun in a basement, she's busy picking up all sorts of awards — a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Critics' Choice. And when you're taking the stage live in front of that many people, you have to look good — and she does! She gets her help from e.l.f. She is partnered with the cosmetics company and after awards season in 2023, she puckered up for a post on Instagram.

"This is a beautiful lipstick," she told her followers. "I really like this one. This one is called 'Dirty Talk'. I would come up with a shade very similar to this, a little bit and I'd call it 'Dirty Pillows'."

She got more than a few chuckles for that and in the wake of the post, e.l.f. got 'Dirty Pillows' going ... and it sold out quickly, as you can imagine. But there are still plenty of tubes of 'Dirty Talk' to go around. Infused with hydrating jojoba esters and moisture-locking squalane, it's beige-pink, creamy and long-lasting so you can channel your inner Tanya with sultry lips all day long. And if you keep it in your purse, you don't have to worry about the lid getting loose — the tube has a magnetic top so it always stays in place.

The Emmy-award-winning actress is all about making subtle statements with her lip color. (Walmart/Getty)

Walmart shoppers also rave about this lipstick.

"The e.l.f. Cosmetics O Face Satin Lipstick in the shade 'Dirty Talk' is my new favorite shade!!" gushed a five-star fan. "It looks amazing with gloss and smells like a cookie🍪 I also really enjoy the magnetic top!"

"I love lipstick to be loud or tame," wrote a rave reviewer. "I am very adventurous with lipstick. This lipstick from e.l.f is great and so pretty! The color compliments my skin tone very well and it's very easy to use. The color gets me so many compliments whenever I wear it and I love how it makes my lips feel. The consistency is creamy and is now my go-to color. I love this and highly recommend!"

"I am a lipstick junkie," shared a beauty enthusiast. "I own SO MANY lip products, from affordable to luxury, and the O-Face lipsticks are currently my very favorite formula - and I don't say that lightly. The finish is a satin matte, but the formula is actually very hydrating while also being longwearing. This formula compares favorably to even my luxury products - the O-Face is longer wearing than Nars and more hydrating than Charlotte Tilbury. I am truly obsessed with this lipstick."

