Jennifer Aniston's favorite brand for thicker brows is on sale for as little as $6

Jennifer Aniston turned 55 earlier this month and the internet went wild, excavating the dozens of products that help the actress appear years younger than she is — including her secret to perfect brows (this info is not especially new: Aniston's brow and beauty regimen has been public knowledge for years). Still, brow maintenance becomes particularly important for women in their 50s because, as we age, our brows become thinner and whiter. There are several ways to combat aging and thinning brows — including brow-growth serums, semi-permanent tinting or, the easiest and most affordable option, filling them in with a high-quality brow gel, like this one from Aniston-favorite brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, which is right now on President's Day sale at Sephora.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel is on sale at Sephora, reduced from $20 to $14 (30% off). Beverly Hills brow guru Anastasia Soare charges more than $100 for a single brow treatment in her salon, but you can bring home her signature formula for creating fuller-looking, defined brows for less than cost of a good sandwich.

Why is this a good deal?

Anastasia Beverly Hills is among the most trusted brow-makeup brands. Its highly-pigmented formulas are paraben-free, cruelty-free, long-wearing and safe for all skin types. At 30% off, this President's Day deal brings the price of the high-quality Dipbrow gel closer to what you'd pay for a drugstore brand — the mini is just $6.

Why do I need this?

Brow gels are among the most natural-looking ways to fill thinning brows and cover gray brow hair. They give precise shape to even the most sparse brows, making them appear younger and fuller. This is important because carefully-shaped eyebrows not only accentuate your eyes, they also add lift to your face overall. Losing brow definition means the face loses the accompanying face framing and lifting they provide.

The Anastasia Beverly Hill Dipbrow gel comes in 12 shades — which means you can easily color match and never have that too-dark "fake" look. The formula is also water-proof, so you can swim in it; matte, so your brows don't appear oily and full-coverage, which means a little goes a long way. You use the brush on your brows the way you would mascara on your lashes — simply brush it on in an upward motion and let it dry.

What the reviewers say

"Great gel. Definitely one of the best on the market," explained one happy customer.

"Best brow gel I have ever used — the brush picks up a perfect amount of gel so the first stroke never has too much product on it, which happens with all of the others I’ve used," raved another. "It looks really natural."

Some reviewers were pleased with the application: "Easy to apply. Blends nicely with my natural eyebrow and adds a look of fullness to my brows. I appreciate how it doesn’t look obvious that I’ve enhanced my eyebrows. Subtle but effective."

Still others appreciated the gel's ability to cover the gray: "This goes on easily and easily covers the gray hairs in my black brows."

And some even use it cover gray roots on their hair: "The brush is the perfect size to get those roots framing the face and way more targeted and less messy than one of those sprays."

