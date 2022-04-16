Jennifer Aniston shares her sleepwalking woes: 'I've been woken up by house alarms going off'

Jennifer Aniston shared how she used to sleepwalk so often she would regularly set alarms off in her house. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

For Jennifer Aniston, sleepwalking was once a regular part of her life.

The Friends alum, who is currently working with the Seize the Night and Day campaign in order to help people recognize and seek help for sleep issues, explained to People how she struggled with getting rest in her 20s and into her 30s. As a result, she began sleepwalking.

“I've been woken up by house alarms going off that I've set off,” she explained to the outlet. “And I don't think I do that anymore — that was when I was super sleep deprived.”

Aniston sought help from a doctor to aid her with her sleeping woes. Now, the yoga enthusiast makes it a big priority in her life.

“It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can't really abide by the three pillars of health — which are diet, exercise and sleep — if you can't really exercise and you can't really eat right if you haven't slept well because your body clock is so completely thrown off,” she noted.

The Morning Show star also makes sure to keep to a healthy, balanced diet — but admitted that wasn’t always part of her wellness routine. She told Shape in November 2021, “My mom was a real health fanatic. Growing up, it was no fun to come to my house because it was all cardboard-tasting foods. When I moved out, my big rebellion was to stock my fridge with food that had taste–I bought every cereal I’d ever wanted and other crap. Eventually, I started to feel like crap. I went to a nutritionist and realized that my mom had been doing me a favor. I committed to being mindful of what I put into my body.”

Now, Aniston also focuses on making sure her mental health is in check. She told People in June 2021 that she has had “a lot of therapy,” and also practices self-care rituals.

"For me, I meditate every day — and sitting quietly, writing," she said. "That's enough. And any kind of yoga practice is my meditation. I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess. And I believe in humanity, even though there's so much to discourage us from believing in it — but I do."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.