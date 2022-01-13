Jennifer Aniston seemingly goes makeup-free in frizzy-haired selfie, thrilling fans: 'Honestly, I’m very into it'

Jennifer Aniston is proving that she really is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood.

The actress took a little time from shooting Murder Mystery 2 in Hawaii to showcase her hair, which appears to have fallen victim to the humidity.

“Okay, Humidity…,” she captioned a series of photos showing off her frizzy hair and a seemingly makeup-free face. “Let’s go…”

Despite Aniston’s own hair qualms, her millions of followers seems to be digging it.

“Sexy bed hair though….” comedian Ali Wentworth wrote while Favorite Daughter founder Sara Foster added, “Honestly, I’m very into it.”

"I challenge you to a humid-off," joked InStyle editor in chief Laura Brown.

“The most beautiful woman,” a fan wrote while another comment read. “Soooo pretty!”

It’s safe to say that The Morning Show star has always had fun with her locks, and she loves reminding the world of her many hair moments. Like last year, when she posted a series of photos displaying her signature looks over the years.

“Choose your player, hair edition,” she wrote before tagging her new line of hair care, LolaVie.

Outside of the hair conversation, the actress has routinely challenged culture to rethink the way we view aging. Last year, she explained to Yahoo Life that “society has put these expiration dates on ourselves.”

“It's like, alright, you're this age, so now this is the time when you go off to pasture because you actually are of no use to us anymore, to society,” she explains of the issue. But because we know so much more than the previous generations — about health, nutrition, technology, science, there is so much — we’ve moved leaps and bounds. So what used to be 50 is not what it is [today].”

“Society needs some catching up to do — the languaging, the messaging,” she added. “I think we need to stop putting ages next to people's names. I've never understood that. I’d much rather my height! It's like we’re a carton of milk with an expiration date and I think we need to figure out how to re-message all of that because what I'm able to do today — in this body, at this age, because of also now the life I've lived — now I've got even more I want to do and explore.”