Jenna Ortega Stepped Out in a Stunning Nude Floral Dior Dress at the Emmys

Jenna Ortega is on presenter duty at the Emmys ceremony this evening, and the actress dressed for the stage. She wore a gorgeous Dior Haute Couture nude floral midi dress. Her hair was styled down straight.

Ortega’s show Wednesday is also up for Best Comedy Series, and Ortega is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ortega spoke to Harper’s Bazaar UK in November about how she views her work. She admitted she has trouble watching herself on-screen. “I can’t watch my work, as I know I won’t be able to push forward and continue to grow as an actor if I cling on to certain things,” she said. “A lot of people in my profession can probably relate to this: when you do a take you don’t like, you go to bed kicking yourself. But ultimately, all I can do is be vulnerable and honest when the camera’s on, and then I have to move on and let it go. It’s really hard for me to not feel in control.”

“My career really has been in the hands of so many other people,” she added. “I’ve worked and operated with individuals who maybe didn’t always have my best interests. As a kid, I was always being told what I should and shouldn’t do—which way I should go, what would be best for me. But in the end, I’m the only one who’s ever going to know that.

“I want to be able to really orchestrate my own future and make more specific, precise moves. I’ve even begged a little bit to be allowed to make a mistake. Because how can I learn if I don’t do that for myself? I can’t be scared of the fact that I might fall on my face. But it’s hard to do that when so many people are watching.”

You Might Also Like