Jenna Dewan shares a nude photo of herself in celebration of 'self love'

Jenna Dewan spread self love on social media.

The Step Up star took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 7 to post two pics of herself lounging naked in a tub. The first photo shows Dewan's naked back, while the second is of her whole body. The actress, who is mom to 8-year-old daughter Everly with her former husband Channing Tatum, angled herself to keep the photo Instagram approved.

She captioned the photos, “Swipe for self love #humpday.”

Followers in the comments section definitely approved. One wrote, “Be still my beating heart.” Another added, “Nothing sexier than a woman comfortable in her own skin.”

Dewan, who last year welcomed her second child Callum with her fiancé Steve Kazee, is not shy about showing off her body. She posed nude on the cover of Women’s Health in 2018, telling the magazine at the time, "I’ve been a dancer my entire life, so I’m used to [wearing] little clothing. You lose a sense of modesty."

The Soundtrack alum, who often posts steamy photos on social media, also shut down the notion that moms cannot be sexy, telling the outlet, “I think there’s nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It’s everything. And you don’t change who you are inside just because you have a kid.”

Of course, no matter what the rest of the world has to say about her pics, Dewan will always celebrate herself with some self love.

