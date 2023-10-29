Jenna Bush Hager Shuts Down the ‘Today’ Show in an Incredible Black Off-the-Shoulder Dress



If anyone knows how to cause a stir with their on-air fashion, it's Jenna Bush Hager.

The Today show host has been a staple on the daytime morning show since her debut in 2009, and she continuously finds a way to capture the audience's attention with her stunning style choices, whether it's a two-piece set or form-fitting dress.

Most recently, Jenna upped her fashion game even more when she wore an ultra sleek black off-the-shoulder dress on October 17. The midi number worked well with the incoming colder weather and felt perfect for daytime TV.

NBC - Getty Images

NBC - Getty Images

To complete her look, the children's book author wore pointed taupe-colored shoes throughout Today's fourth hour, and jazzed up her outfit with her signature layered necklaces and gold bracelets. She styled her blonde hair straight, while wearing simple eye makeup. Along with rosy cheeks and a neutral pink lip color, she looked amazing for a day of interviews and conversation.

Given how great Jenna looked for her appearance on Today, some may be wondering if there's a way to snag her exact look for themselves. We did some research, and luckily the news anchor's dress is currently available for purchase.

The piece Jenna is specifically wearing is the Quincy Knit dress from the brand Tanya Taylor, which folks can buy from Saks Fifth Avenue. But, since the cost of the dress retails $495, people can also buy their own version of the style on Amazon for $29.99.

