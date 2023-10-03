Jenna Bush Hager Just Shut Down the 'Today' Show In An Incredible Two-Piece Outfit



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



The summer is officially over, but Jenna Bush Hager seems to still be riding that easy, breezy vibe with her latest on-air outfit.

The Today show star is well-known for her tasteful fashion choices, and the look she pulled off for a September 26 taping was no exception.

Jenna appeared on the fourth hour of the morning series alongside her co-host Hoda Kotb, where she embraced the last licks of warm weather.

The Read With Jenna podcast host showed up wearing a two-piece navy number, covered with colorful flowers placed in between individual white bordered boxes. The sleeveless top featured wide straps, sewn in flaps to imitate pockets and a hint of a sweetheart neckline, while the pants tightened around the leg and ended just at the top of her ankles.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

To add even more drama to the ensemble, Jenna wore a pair of yellow peep-toed stiletto heels and silver bracelets on her left hand. Along with that, she donned her signature layered necklaces and wore her blonde hair in beach waves. As for her makeup, she kept things natural with simple eyeshadow and rosy cheeks and lips.

Shop Now Marnie Top from Tuckernuck

Now, for those wondering if Jenna's look is accessible to them, you're in luck. We did some research and both pieces are available for less than $200 from the clothing brand Tuckernuck. The Marnie Top and Ashford Pant are both sold separately though, so it's something to keep in mind when trying to emulate Jenna's effortless TV moment in real-life.

