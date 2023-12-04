Jen Garner Wore Brooks Sneakers To A Movie Premiere, And We're Not Mad About It



If you know Jennifer Garner, you know she loves a pair of Brooks Sneakers. We typically spot her rocking them on morning walks or while running errands, but one thing we never thought we'd see was her rocking them on the red carpet. Welp, we were proven wrong. Just last week, the "13 Going On 30" star wore them to her premier of Netflix's "Family Switch" at AMC The Grove 14, and it's safe to say we were kinda shook.

Aside from the fact that she wore Brooks sneakers on the carpet, we were also surprised at something else: The shoes are a limited-edition holiday design that we haven't seen before. The particular pair on her feet happened to be the Brooks Glycerin 20, a model she owns in various colors. Yet, this time, it was the Run Merry edition, featuring a festive red and green sole, a snowflake design, red laces, and a revamped Brooks logo. If you haven't spotted them in action yet, check out the carpet photo below.

If you need a pair of festive kicks for the holiday szn, these are perfect. But act fast, there's only about six sizes left on fleetfeet.com. If you don't want the holiday version, DW! There are *tons* of other colors available, many of which Garner also owns.

Need more convincing? The Glycerin GTS 20s are all about comfort. With DNA Loft V3 cushioning, each step feels like running on clouds, giving you a soft landing every time. Plus, Brooks added their patented GuideRails support to reduce excess shin and heel rotation. So, whether you're on trails, on the road, or on the red carpet, these shoes got your feet covered.

One reviewer, whose a dental hygienist, is up and down all day. But, the second she wore these shoes, they made her job so much easier. "I am standing on a hard surface at work and at home all day," she says. "But these shoes offer comfort in all the right places. I ABSOLUTELY love them. Have you ever bought a pair of shoes and wanted them in every color? This is the shoe!"

If Garner wears these kicks anywhere (and we mean anywhere), then you can, too. Shop the limited-edition holiday color today, or take a peek at simpler styles for everyday.

