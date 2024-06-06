Jefferson County Dairy Parade to take place Friday on Watertown's Washington Street

Jun. 6—WATERTOWN — Come 7 p.m. Friday, Washington Street in Watertown will be packed full of people celebrating all things dairy for the annual Jefferson County Dairy Parade.

The parade will begin at Watertown High School and proceed down Washington Street before making a left hand turn onto Clinton Street where it'll wrap up.

Jay Matteson, Jefferson County Agriculture coordinator and deputy CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said there are 65 entries into the parade, a number that might be the highest in the parade's history.

Eight high school marching bands, including one from Oswego County, will also be taking part in the parade.

Free items will be available during the parade including ice cream samples and milk until supplies run out. The milk will be available at the Stewart's on Washington Street.

Before the parade starts, Northern Blend Chorus will perform beginning at 6:45 p.m. After introductions, the national anthem will be performed and then the parade will begin.

"This is a celebration," Matteson said. "It's a celebration where we bring agriculture and the people of Jefferson County together to celebrate what agriculture is."

Matteson said that agriculture is a $1.7 billion industry throughout Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties.

"This is our opportunity to highlight all of that in a fun, informal way, and to allow the agriculture community and the public at large to come together for a night of celebration," he said. "It is very important to us."

Dairy is the biggest sector of the agriculture business locally, Matteson said.

Planning for next year's parade will begin in a week or two and requests for closing down roads go out in December. Matteson said it is mostly a six-month process.

"One of the things I enjoy doing the most is producing events," he said. "At 7 p.m. on Friday when I step out onto the road and bring the first entry out onto the road, I can watch down the parade route and see the little kids run up to the side of the street and everybody gets excited."

Matteson said he also enjoys seeing the parade from the broadcast platform once he is done in the parade.

He is urging drivers to not run the barricades, as the last three years people have been cutting through various parades.

"People really need to not do that. Drive around the parade route, it's not that far out of the way," he said. "So that we're not putting anybody in danger."

Roads will begin to close at 6 p.m. Friday.

Those looking for the latest information can check the parade Facebook page.