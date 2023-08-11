Jeff Bezos Pays Record Price for a Waterfront Estate on Miami Beach’s “Billionaire Bunker” Island

It looks like Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are getting another mega-rich neighbor in Florida. Jeff Bezos and his helicopter-flying fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are reported by Bloomberg to be the secret buyers who shelled out $68 million for a waterfront estate on Miami Beach’s Indian Creek Island. The off-market deal was sealed in June, a couple of months after Bezos took delivery of his half-billion-dollar boat, Koru, and shortly after the couple got engaged.

The transaction sets a new price record for the ultra-exclusive island enclave, which is commonly referred to as the “Billionaire Bunker” due to the unusual number of billionaires who own homes on the tiny island. The previous record of $49.9 million was set in 2019.

With fewer than three dozen waterfront homes surrounding a private 18-hole golf course, the island is only accessible via a single bridge or by boat. Security is paramount, and hence, the bridge entrance is heavily guarded, and a private security force patrols the island, on land and on water, 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

An aerial view of the 2.75-acre waterfront estate.

The property was not officially on the market, but tax records and other resources indicate the single-story mansion was built in 1965 and expanded in 1985 to around 10,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The two-parcel spread encompasses 2.75 acres and includes a long driveway that passes under a porte cochère at the front of the house, while a secondary driveway provides access to the garage. There’s also a waterside swimming pool.

Bezos is also reportedly interested in the neighboring estate, an even larger and more opulent 19,000-square-foot palace that last sold in 2014 for $28 million and is now on the market with a sky-high price of $85 million.

Kushner and Trump are shacked up in a rented condo while they renovate the 8,500-square-foot Indian Creek Island home they bought in 2021 for $24 million, and last year, former Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima sold up for about $40 million to Colombian banker Jaime Gilinski, who now owns five contiguous properties on the island. Other folks who have staked their claim on the island include Julio Iglesias, Carl Icahn, Tom Brady, hedge funder Edward Lampert, retired Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, and car dealership mogul Norman Braman.

Bezos, who has been renting Kenny G’s bluff-top Malibu compound for $600,000 a month while his $165 million Beverly Hills mansion undergoes renovations, maintains a vast cross-country portfolio that includes a sprawling compound in Seattle’s tech-tycoon-packed Medina neighborhood, several apartments in New York City, a couple of homes in Washington, D.C., and a 14-acre spread on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

An aerial view of Miami Beach’s Indian Creek Island, aka the Billionaire Bunker.

