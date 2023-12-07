Jeff Bezos’s Homes: Inside His More Than $500 Million Property Portfolio

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s homes just keep multiplying. When not launching himself into space, he’s on the hunt for another property to add to his already-impressive real estate portfolio. This year, the billionaire purchased two multimillion-dollar Miami estates and announced his decision to relocate there from Seattle, his home for the past three decades. “I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here,” he shared in an Instagram post. “As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.” Even though Bezos will now call Miami home, he still has a substantial number of properties scattered across the country. In 2021, for instance, the Amazon founder set the record for the most expensive purchase in Maui, Hawai, after he acquired a 14-acre compound there for $78 million in a mysterious deal (more on that later), which brought the value of his real estate holdings to an astronomical $578 million, if not more. The Blue Origin founder has, over the years, picked up several properties in his home state of Washington, a number of New York City apartments, a few sprawling estates in California, a ranch in Texas, and a number of places in Washington, DC. Below, we’ve rounded up all of Jeff Bezos’s homes in the US so far.

1998

Empty Benches Overlooking Lake Washington Photo: july7th / Getty Images

Several years after Bezos founded Amazon, he put down $10 million for what has largely been his primary residence over the past few decades. It comprises two homes measuring 20,600 square feet and 8,300 square feet, respectively, situated on about 5.3 acres in the exclusive Medina neighborhood of Seattle. (Bill Gates also owns a home there.) The estate abuts Lake Washington and features 310 feet of private shoreline and a boathouse. In 2010, the Albuquerque native invested $28 million to renovate the property. That same year, Bezos reportedly bought the property next door, a 24,000-square-foot house that came with an additional five acres. The Tudor-style home was listed for $53 million at the time, but it is unclear what the billionaire ended up paying for the purchase. Bezos still owns this massive compound.

1999

Central Park Tree Tops in New York during Autumn Photo: Michael Lee

The following year, Bezos reportedly paid Sony Music executive Tommy Mottola $7.65 million for three units in a building called the Century in Manhattan’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. At the time, it was believed to be used as a pied-à-terre for Bezos and his then-wife, MacKenzie, as well as for his parents, Miguel and Jacklyn Gise Bezos. More than a decade later, in 2012, he reportedly paid $5.3 million for another adjacent 1,725-square-foot unit.

2004

Houston Chronicle Photo: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

Bezos scaled up his real estate portfolio with the purchase of Figure 2 Ranch just north of Van Horn, Texas. It’s unknown how much Bezos paid for the sprawling 30,000-acre property, which he bought from attorney Ronald Stasny, who reportedly spent millions renovating the gray stucco, one-story main house originally built in the 1920s. Stasny added a spa in the bathroom, remodeled the kitchen, updated the tile floors, and refinished the porches, he told The Wall Street Journal. Now dubbed Corn Ranch, this land serves as the base of operations for Blue Origin, the aerospace company that Bezos founded in 2000.

In December 2023, Bezos’s partner Lauren Sánchez gave Vogue a helicopter tour of the property, which the publication clocked at over 400,000 acres (it’s unclear when Bezos purchased more acreage). The feature mentioned a so-called 10,000 Year Clock, a subterranean structure built 500 feet underground. (“It represents thinking about the future,” Sánchez said.) The property also includes the Kármán Line Bar, a ranch building converted into a space-themed bar decorated with space memorabilia, as well as a two-story primary residence with floor-to-ceiling windows, where Bezos and Sanchez’s blended modern family gathers for Thanksgiving.

2007

The tech magnate then set his sights west, snapping up a Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills for $24.45 million. The 11,891-square-foot home features a total of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms (this includes a separate guesthouse), and is said to boast a number of outdoor amenities, including a greenhouse, a lighted tennis court, a swimming pool, fountains, and a six-car garage. Bezos still owns, and has expanded upon, this property.

2016

Bezos made a big move to Washington, DC, in late 2016, snapping up two sprawling mansions measuring a combined 27,000 square feet for $23 million. Built in 1914, the massive home was previously the site of the Textile Museum and was recorded as one of the largest houses in all of DC According to The Washington Post, which Bezos owns, the billionaire purchased the property with plans to convert the two adjacent structures into one single family home so that the Bezos family could use it during their visits to the city. Located in the Kalorama neighborhood, Bezos’ neighbors include the Obamas, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner. In 2018, Bezos was reportedly planning a $12 million renovation on the place, including the addition of a “garden room” to one of the two structures.

2017

The next year, he expanded his Beverly Hills compound with the purchase of the $12.9 million home next door to the Spanish-style mansion he’d bought in 2007. While details of the house are scant, the Los Angeles Times reports that the structure measures 4,586 square feet, with four bedrooms and six full bathrooms. The property features a gated semi-circular drive and a picturesque swimming pool set into a terrace shaded by mature trees.

2019

Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The Amazon founder splurged on a trio of Manhattan apartments overlooking Madison Square Park in early 2019, paying a total of $80 million. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that Bezos’ over-the-top purchase could be one of the most expensive real-estate transactions in New York City for the year. (Ultimately, however, a $240 million Manhattan penthouse beat out Bezos’ jaw-dropping purchase.) The acquisition included a three-floor, 10,000-square-foot penthouse with a grand ballroom; a three-bedroom unit below that with high-end finishes; and an adjoining four-bedroom pad with oversize windows on three of its four sides.

2020

Bezos kicked off the year with the purchase of a second residence in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC, for a considerably more modest $5 million. According to The Washingtonian, the mansion is located right across the street from his former textile museum home, leading to speculations that his purchase was primarily made for privacy reasons, as the mansion has a direct line of sight into the Amazon founder’s megamansion.

In February, he paid a record $165 million for David Geffen’s historic Beverly Hills mansion. The massive 10-acre estate includes a 13,600-square-foot Georgian-style main house, two guest houses, a nursery and three hothouses, a tennis court, a swimming pool, expansive terraces, and a nine-hole golf course. The grand motor court even has its own service garage and gas pumps. A notable feature of the main house is its antique wood flooring, imported from overseas and believed to be the very floor that Napoleon stood upon when he proposed to Empress Joséphine. Also in February, it was reported that Bezos spent $90 million on a 120-acre undeveloped plot of land that belonged to the late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen, though the deal ended up falling through.

In April, Bezos bought a fourth unit in the luxe Madison Square Park apartment building where he’d snapped up three homes the previous summer, dropping $16 million for a three-bedroom unit adjacent to the two lower-level units from the original purchase. While it was unclear at the time what Bezos’ plans were for combining all four units, building permits were submitted in fall 2019, so it’s likely the fourth acquisition was meant to be an addendum to the already-grand Manhattan megamansion.

Several months later, in July, Bezos built upon his Beverly Hills holdings by purchasing the property adjacent to Geffen’s estate for $10 million, a considerably more humble abode that is still nonetheless luxurious by the average person’s standards. Measuring 4,615 square feet, the two-story traditional home features three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, with much of the interiors upgraded by the seller. French doors, six brick fireplaces, crown molding, and dark hardwood floors give the property a good amount of historic prestige, while an outdoor brick courtyard and vegetable and rose gardens complete the grounds’ offerings. He still owns both these properties.

2021

Bezos further invested in his Manhattan megamansion in early spring, picking up a $23 million unit in the same historic building where he had already spent $96 million on four separate homes. This brought the square footage of his holdings there to more than 20,000 square feet.

Bezos next purchased a $78 million compound located on La Perouse Bay, a price tag that set a record for priciest home on Maui. In a rather unusual move, Bezos bought out the holding company that owns the land rather than purchasing the land outright. The property was never publicly listed, so little is known about the interiors of the home on the land, but the 14-acre property includes a 4,500-square-foot main house and a 1,700-square-foot guest house, both built in the Hawaiian plantation style. A wood-clad outdoor kitchen and deck just off the main house offer the perfect spot for entertaining and taking in scenic views; there is also a 700-square-foot pool overlooking the property’s private white sand beach. Not a bad place for Bezos and Sánchez to spend their time after Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO.

2023

Florida, Miami, Indian Creek Island, country club, golf course on Billionairs Bunker, aerial view Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The billionaire took his Amazon retirement one step further two years later, snapping up two massive properties in Miami in close succession before proclaiming the city his new home base. In August, he paid $68 million for a 2.8-acre waterfront estate on the man-made barrier island Indian Creek, otherwise known as Billionaire Bunker. (Bezos’s new neighbors include Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady.) The concrete mansion, originally built in 1965, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across 9,259 square feet. An aerial view of the residence reveals a large motor court and an L-shaped wing that has its own separate driveway and additional parking.

Two months later, Bezos dropped an additional $79 million for the contemporary Mediterranean-style property next door. The dwelling measures a whopping 19,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms—though, according to reports, Bezos may be planning to raze the current structure and build his own custom home in its place. The luxe residence currently boasts marble floors, vaulted ceilings, and a grand winding staircase rising up from the front foyer. Images of the home, built in 2000, also reveal a wood-burning fireplace with a marble mantle and coffered ceilings in the grand living room and a Tuscan-style kitchen.

In an Instagram post announcing his plans to relocate from Seattle, Bezos wrote: “My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger … I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami.”

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

More Great Celebrity Style Stories From AD