This New Jeep x Igloo Collab Has Us Dreaming of Wide-Open Spaces and Off-Road Adventures



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Igloo has pulled the wraps off a new line of Jeep Off-Road-branded accessories that are sure to make any Jeep owner want to "get out there" as soon as possible. From a soft-sided lunch cooler bag with the iconic seven-slot grille to a 16-ounce stainless steel tumbler, there's something here for everyone.

The Igloo x Jeep Cooler Collection combines the durable construction and legendary quality inherent in both iconic brands. These products sport rugged styling themes sure to appeal to off-roaders everywhere. Not only will they look great in, on, and around your Jeep, but they're sure to perform—and last a long, long time.

We listed our favorites from the new collection below, followed by some of our favorite Jeep and Igloo accessories, all guaranteed to take you farther.

The Igloo x Jeep Collection 2024

x Jeep Off-Road Lunch Cooler Bag

How cool is this? Perfect for day-long adventures or just taking lunch to the office, this soft-sided lunch cooler bag features tactile Jeep branding such as the beloved 7-slot grille and raised tire tracks on the strap. With its insulated liner and adjustable strap, it can hold up to nine cans of your favorite beverage. It measures 8.8 by 6.5 by 8.5 inches.

Shop Now x Jeep Off-Road Lunch Cooler Bag igloocoolers.com $29.99 Igloo

x Jeep Off-Road Can Tumbler

Also featuring tactile Jeep Off-Road graphics, this double-walled, vacuum-insulated can features an airtight screw-top lid with a splash-proof mouth. Made from 304 food-grade stainless steel, this 16-ounce tumbler has a built-in rubber coaster on the bottom to prevent it from sliding or making a sound when placed on your bumper. Best of all, the slim design is compatible with standard Jeep cupholders.

Shop Now x Jeep Off-Road Can Tumbler igloocoolers.com $19.99 Igloo

x Jeep Off-Road Playmate Pal Cooler

The latest in a long line of Igloo Playmate Jeep collaborations (see below for another option), this new Jeep Off-Road cooler features that iconic tent-top design with a push-button latch. It has about the same capacity as the cooler bag above (nine cans) but with a higher ceiling. The lid swivels to either side too. It's the perfect gift for any Jeep lover.

Here's more of our favorite gear, apparel, and accessories from Jeep and Igloo:

Shop Now x Jeep Off-Road Playmate Pal Cooler igloocoolers.com $39.99

x Jeep Stickers Playmate Pal

This Igloo x Jeep collab Playmate is out of stock at both Jeep Shops and Igloo, but there are still plenty to be had at Amazon. Igloo designed the Jeep Stickers Playmate Pal with custom graphics showcasing the instantly recognizable Jeep 7-Slot Grille, Jeep logo, and adventure-inspired stickers.

Shop Now x Jeep Stickers Playmate Pal amazon.com $49.99 Amazon

Premium Trailmate Rolling Cooler

This injection-molded 70-quart ice chest is perfect for camping and overlanding—or just a day at the beach. The telescoping handle provides leverage and the roll-flat all-terrain wheels will glide through sand, grass—pretty much any where the adventure takes you. It has a mesh storage pouch and even a lockable, water-resistant box for valuables.

Shop Now Premium Trailmate Rolling Cooler amazon.com $249.99 Igloo

Jeep Military Green Hoodie

This officially licensed hoodie from the always-reliable Detroit Shirt Company is perfect for chilly mornings around the campfire. Split-sticked, double-needle seams, metal eyelets, and lined hood demonstrate the quality, while a warm cotton/poly fleece inner keeps you cozy.

Shop Now Jeep Military Green Hoodie amazon.com $55.00 Amazon

Jeep Wrangler Hard Top & Door Removal Tool Kit

With T-30, T-35, T-40, and T-50 Torx bits and a hand-sized ratchet, this handy tool kit lets Wrangler owners remove doors and hardtops on-the-go—meaning, no need to haul around a big tool box. It weighs less than half a pound and comes with a storage pouch, so you can stash it anywhere.

Shop Now Jeep Wrangler Hard Top & Door Removal Tool Kit amazon.com $25.45 Amazon

Jeep 'Live Your Adventure' Insulated Tumbler

From renowned outdoor company Tervis comes this 20-ounce insulated tumbler that keeps coffee hot and beer cold for hours. It's printed with eco-friendly plant-based inks and powder coated with BPA-free material directly on the copper-lined, 18/8 stainless surface. Includes BPA-free, leak resistant, easy-to-clean, and easy-to-close lid.

Shop Now Jeep 'Live Your Adventure' Insulated Tumbler amazon.com $28.97 Amazon

'Have Fun Out There' Trucker Hat

Available in black, mustard, or gray/green, this officially licensed, low-profile, six-panel snapback trucker hat ticks all the boxes. Not your style? Not to worry, there are dozens of Jeep hats on sale at Amazon.

Shop Now 'Have Fun Out There' Trucker Hat amazon.com $29.99 Amazon

IMX Injection Molded Cooler

Igloo's latching injection-molded, 24-quart mid-size IMX ice chest splits the difference between a personal lunch cooler and the gigantic camp-size one above. It comes in five colors and has tons of built-in features like a bottle opener, cupholders, a lockable lid, a fish ruler, and inner wire basket. It measures 24.4 by 16.1 by 16.1 inches.

Shop Now IMX Injection Molded Cooler amazon.com $147.99 Amazon

Duck Duck Grille T-Shirt

"You've been ducked!" Jeep owners love ducking each other, so show your Jeep pride by giving a duck to everyone you meet. It's available in 16 (!) colors, including heathered versions. Best of all, it's OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, meaning it's been tested against a list of 1000+ chemicals so it's healthy for you—and the environment.

Shop Now Duck Duck Grille T-Shirt amazon.com $19.52 Amazon

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, from heated steering wheel covers to traction boards. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

